Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou risk secured world title shots

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou have jeopardized already secured heavyweight title shots by agreeing to face each other in the spring.

Joshua aims to capitalize on his successful 2023, in which the Londoner was recently named WBN Comeback of the Year for his endeavors.

The former two-time world champion stayed active, relevant, and victorious through three bouts during the calendar’s twelve months. The run culminated in a solid knockout win over Otto Wallin on ‘Day of Reckoning’ last month in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Season ends in March, with Joshua doing enough to be asked to participate despite a fight with Deontay Wilder falling apart.

Wilder lost on the same December 23 bill as AJ, leaving a big-money bout on the scrapheap. Instead of waiting for a vacant IBF ruling, which would have pitted Joshua against Filip Hrgovic for the strap in the summer, Joshua will go for an easy payday against the ex-UFC star.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

WBN has learned the fight will occur on March 8, a Friday, over ten the ten-round distance. The event will resemble the Tyson Fury vs Ngannou show in October last year.

Ngannou managed to put an over-confident and undertrained Fury on the canvas. This led to “Predator” earning another crack at one of the heavyweight big boys.

However, it was expected to be Fury rematch over the summer after Ngannou put himself in the boxing win column. That hasn’t transpired as Ngannou goes straight into a collision with Joshua.

“Tonight, we confirm it’s a Done Deal! Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” confirmed promoter Eddie Hearn.

“A press conference will be held on January 15 in London, with full details dropping soon!”

Having earned a WBC ranking in defeat, Ngannou also risked fighting for the WBC heavyweight championship, which could have been on the line in a second helping with Fury.

“The Gypsy King” was on course for another massive payday against Ngannou if he came through Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou had earned it by pushing him to a split decision.

Heavyweight title shots in jeopardy

Either Joshua or Ngannou will come out of Riyadh Season without the prospect of a title chance on the horizon.

If Ngannou pulled off a shock, Joshua would drop in the IBF pecking order. He would no longer be eligible to face Hrgovic for any vacant title.

Meanwhile, the WBC couldn’t justify keeping Ngannou in its rating system if he goes 0-2 in boxing.

Fans complained about WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman ranking Ngannou at 0-1. Therefore, there is no way he could remain in the top fifteen and be sanctioned to challenge Fury in defeat.

The entire reasoning behind Ngannou being ranked was so the return with Fury was for the coveted green and gold belt.

That will no longer happen if Ngannou loses to the in-form Joshua. Vise versa applies if the result somehow goes the other way.

