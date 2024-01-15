Cruiserweight becomes mandatory for his own title in total farce

Former cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetai is set to become mandatory for his own title after being stripped of it less than a month ago by the IBF.

The Australian lost his red belt after deciding to defend it on ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia against the unranked Ellis Zorro.

Instead of giving Opetaia a short-lived pass to make the most money in his career, the IBF was steadfast in sticking to its rules.

As with Tyson Fury and many others in the past, the IBF enforced its regulations without too much leeway. However, this situation has since become farcical.

Jai Opetaia’s mandatory cruiserweight order

Per the IBF mandatory order, Opetaia was due to face Mairis Briedis in his next defense. Despite Briedis not being ready, the IBF would not allow Opetaia a voluntary pass.

Instead, the IBF took the title away from Opetaia in what was a headscratcher for many in the sport. Even more so when you factor in that the 28-year-old is the Ring Magazine holder and division’s lineal champion.

The IBF needed some common sense, which has since been made even more frustrating. Upon relieving Opetaia of his titleholding duties, the IBF ordered Briedis to fight Gilbert Ramirez for the vacant belt.

Ramiez chose an offer from the WBA to face its champion, Arsen Goulamirian, instead. Who is the next in line for a shot at the belt? – Jai Opetaita.

This makes the IBF’s move look even more hardline if the mandatory IBF title fight between Opetaia and Briedis is made.

But the question now is, ‘Will the IBF order Opetaia to fight for his own belt again?” – And if they did, would he accept?

It’s a strange and sorry happening that could have been avoided if all sides just sat around the table and worked out a short-term plan.

If Opetaia vs Briedis isn’t made, the IBF would call on Ryan Rozicki. However, that’s not straightforward either due to Rozicki being number one with the WBC.

The scenario will remain ongoing until an amicable conclusion is reached.

Current IBF cruiserweight rankings – January 2024

1 NOT RATED

2 NOT RATED

3 Mairis Briedis Latvia (LVA)

4 Gilberto Ramirez Mexico (MEX)

5 Jai Opetaia Australia (AUS)

6 Ryan Rozicki Canada (CAN)

7 Huseyin Cincara Germany (GER)

8 Michal Cieslak Poland (POL)

9 Armend Xhoxhaj Germany (GER)

10 Yves Ngabu Belgium (BEL)

11 Isaac Chamberlain United Kingdom (GBR)

12 Richard Riakporhe United Kingdom (GBR)

13 Roman Fres Germany (GER)

14 Marcus Browne United States (USA)

15 Zhaoxin Zangh China (CHN)

