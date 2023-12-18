IBF make decision on cruiserweight title after Jai Opetaia vacates

The IBF revealed its next stage for their cruiserweight title after Jai Opetaia decided to vacate it rather than face Mairis Briedis next.

Opetaia was given an ultimatum by the IBF to face the mandatory challenger. To adhere to the IBF’s wishes, Opetaia would have to cancel a lucrative Saudi Arabia fight.

The Australian wasn’t willing to part with an almost half a million payday, alongside a second bout agreement in March worth a quarter of a million.

Backed into a corner, Opetaia relinquished the strap, having received backing from Ring Magazine to continue as the lineal ruler of the division.

The IBF released a statement a short time later confirming that Briedis would be pitted against the next available ranked fighter for the crown.

IBF reveal cruiserweight plan

“Late last evening, the IBF received notice from Michael Francis representing Jai Opetaia advising that Opetaia has decided to relinquish his title as IBF World Cruiserweight Champion,” said the IBF.

“In an email to IBF President Daryl Peoples and the IBF Board of Directors, Francis noted the team’s disappointment in reaching this decision. However, they acknowledged that the IBF rules that affect this situation should be followed.

“The IBF accepts Jai Opetaia’s decision to vacate the title and wishes him well.

“Mairis Briedis, ranked number three in the IBF Cruiserweight ratings, will be ordered to negotiate with the next leading available contender for the vacant IBF Cruiserweight World Championship bout.”

Matchroom Boxing, who represent Opetaia, also released information outlining the ex-champion’s frustrations. They also set up a photo shoot to display the Ring Magazine belt.

Opetaia competes in ‘Day of Reckoning’ against Ellis Zorro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday night. The fight goes live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Matchroom outlined that they requested an exception for Opetaia, with mandatory rival Mairis Briedis currently injured.

The ‘special appeal’ requested by Matchroom, Tasman Fighters, Queensberry, and Wasserman Boxing to the IBF to allow Opetaia to defend his crown against Britain’s Zorro this weekend was rejected.

In a discussion as fight week kicked off, Opetaia told Matchroom: “I’m looking forward to putting on a good show. I cannot wait to get in the ring. It’s all outside noise.

Jai Opetaia speaks out

“It’s also just fuel on the fire. It makes me want to perform even better. The thing is, all roads lead to me. I am the Ring magazine World Champion, the number one in the division. I am the king of the Cruiserweights.

“We’ve earned our spot on this card, the biggest in boxing history. I can’t lie. It’s been a rough journey. It’s been a rollercoaster to get to where we are, but we are here.

“So, I feel like I motivate all my rivals. I’m working hard. I’m doing what I’ve got to and focused on my journey. But I’m not worried about them.

“I’m locked in on Ellis Zorro, expecting a solid version of him. He’s going to have to pick it up when he faces me. So, I’m pumped.

“I’m ready. I’ve earned my spot here – it didn’t happen by accident. And we just go out, and we do what we do.

“We’re just getting started on this journey. We’ve got so much more to achieve in this game, and we’re proudly flying the Australian and Samoan flags. I’m honored to be part of this card and boxing history.”

