Despite coma, and brain bleed, Aidos Yerbossynuly plans to fight

Aidos Yerbossynuly is lucky to be alive. He survived a brain bleed, life-saving surgery, and twelve days in a medically induced coma following a fight in 2022.

The super middleweight fought back, overcame all of it, and got back to full health to enjoy the rest of his life.

Few boxers get the opportunity to do what the Kazakh native has done. So what does the 32-year-old plan to do with his second chance?

Aidos Yerbossynuly plans to fight again

Well, obviously, he plans to fight again.

Doctors fought hard to save his life after WBA ruler David Morrell knocked him out in the twelfth and final round. In addition, referee Tony Weeks took heat for not stopping the fight a couple of rounds earlier.

Coach Emanuel Savoy admitted after the bout that he considered throwing in the towel two rounds earlier. It was all academic in the end, and Aidos was one of the few that fully recovered.

Once he was well enough to return home, it was clear that Yerbossynuly wasn’t ready to shelve his career, having survived his darkest days.

“In my last fight, I could not justify the hope of the country,” he said. “For the first time in the professional ring, I felt the bitter taste of defeat.

“Like life in sports, it is clear that victory and defeat go hand in hand. This was the fight I’d been waiting for so long. The fight should have happened a little earlier.

“We were ready for it. But, for some reason, the opponent’s team waited a while.

“Being in shape for ten to twelve months is certainly not easy. Plus, it’s true that keeping track of weight is not easy when you haven’t been in a fight for a long time.

“I did three workouts, precisely 56 hours of no nutrition before I weighed in for the fight. So I just went and lost weight.

Making weight

“Why didn’t you look at the weight properly? – You say, but I lost the weight correctly. Because I ate only what my nutritionist gave me, which was forbidden. Still, it was a possible thing.

“‘If you do this, it would be this way. It would be that way.’ I avoid giving in to the thoughts. But it was written in my destiny.

“It is clear that there is also a benefit from this. But, I think I was able to show the brave character of the Kazakhs in the squared circle.”

After fourteen months out of action, Aidos is plotting a comeback, as Kazakh journalist Jalol Akhmedov shockingly confirmed.

“Many people are probably interested in the current condition of Aidos Erbossynuly, who fell into a coma after the fight against David Morrell.

“He is now doing well and fully returning to normal living conditions. He is planning to return to the ring in 2024.”

It could be a hard road to get licensed again outside his homeland. But extensive tests must be undergone before Yerbossynuly is given the all-clear.

However, it’s no surprise to reveal that the number of fighters who have returned from such injuries successfully could probably be counted on one hand.

