Floyd Mayweather becomes Oscar De La Hoya’s worst nightmare

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t heeded warnings by Oscar De La Hoya to stay away from promoting his number one fighter, Ryan Garcia.

Taking to social media this weekend, Mayweather became De La Hoya’s worst nightmare by posting about a fight featuring Garcia and Mayweather Promotions’ Rolly Romero.

Effectively, Mayweather is declaring himself in the driving seat to promote a world title fight between the pair.

Floyd Mayweather on Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

He said: “Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero. [It’s] one the most anticipated fights this year. I guarantee this will be action packed. This one right here is bombs away!”

For good measure, the boxing legend added a hashtag of Mayweather Promotions to the end.

The situation worsens for De La Hoya, who was worried about Garcia’s being pictured and filmed with Mayweather earlier this month.

It led to De La Hoya initially backing the move before warding Mayweather off.

“First of all, [I don’t think] Floyd Mayweather is actively promoting and is still a promoter. I am not sure because Al Haymon doesn’t have dates until March. So, I don’t know what Floyd Mayweather is doing in the meantime.

“Back in the day, in my book, there was a conflict of interest. Back in my day, we might put you on notice because promoters are talking to our fighters or poaching. But I don’t think that’s the case,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV.”

“I think that it’s great that Floyd Mayweather and Ryan Garcia are running together. He can soak up all of the knowledge from Floyd. A young kid who can be amongst greats,” he added to Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today.

De La Hoya

Having been informed that Garcia wanted to fight Devin Haney, De La Hoya was none-the-wiser when his top star switched to [Mayweather’s fighter] Romero the day after meeting with Mayweather.

“I haven’t spoken to him [Garcia] whatsoever. I don’t know exactly what’s happening with him and his team.

“He has an advisor. He has other people whispering in his ear. I’m here whenever he wants to talk. But my specific instructions two weeks ago were, ‘Oscar, get me Haney.'”

He then seemed to lose composure due to the link-up.

“Pre-run with Floyd = Ryan wants Haney. Post-run with Floyd = Ryan wants Rolly,” De La Hoya pointed out regarding Garcia’s decision to break off his Haney interest on social media without informing him first.

He added: “Golden Boy has worked with Ryan Garcia since he turned pro. Together, we have made him the biggest draw in boxing. We will make his fight with Rolly into a huge event, as we always do

“Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring, that’s great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter, like it says here, f*ck off.”

Mayweather love

Airing his views on wanting to be close to Mayweather, Garcia said: “Floyd is mentoring me. I love and respect him. He is so authentic, so stop judging him. Judging a book by its cover will stop you from reading, but Derrick James is my coach, and I love him, too.

“You guys don’t know him; most of you will never. But he is authentic, has a good heart, and is extremely generous.

“Stop playing with him. He will always win. He’s 50-0 and almost half a hundred [in the sport]. I love and respect him, so I put respect on his name.

“He may be money Mayweather, but he tries to be as authentic as possible.”

Garcia vs Romero seems to be closer than it’s ever been. It’s now down to whether De La Hoya wants to oppose and if the WBA will approve the event.

Furthermore, Mayweather could face a lawsuit if De La Hoya feels threatened enough about losing his biggest-money fighter.

