Big push continues for Canelo Alvarez to face 42-0 Mexican rival

Canelo Alvarez will receive an offer at the end of January for a blockbuster showdown in Las Vegas against a Golden Boy star with a 42-0 record.

After defeating John Ryder and Jermell Charlo in 2023, the Mexican king is looking for an opponent. A date of May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena is already being earmarked for a colossal event.

In the opposite corner could be Jaime Munguia, Canelo’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed.

The Golden Boy boss wants to make Canelo a substantial proposal to face Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The terms will become more apparent if Munguia defeats Ryder himself on January 27.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya clarified that he wants to work with Canelo again despite a previously amicable split.

Canelo vs Munguia on May 4

On Munguia v Ryder, and making a possible fight with Canelo if his fighter is victorious, De La Hoya said: “The past is the past.

“I am glad Canelo understands that there are a lot of whispers [about facing Munguia]. We had a great career together, me as a promoter and as a fighter.

“We made him a lot of money. He put himself on a pedestal. He is the king of boxing now. I am proud of that because I had something to do with his career.

“Now the whispers in his ears I cannot control, and that’s probably what maybe happened. But if there is an opportunity to work with him again, I would love to.

“There are a lot of good memories between us inside and outside the ring. But there is a tremendous opportunity here for both guys.

“Imagine two Mexicans [Canelo vs Munguia] inside the ring at the highest level. We haven’t seen it since Barrera vs Morales and Chaves vs Martinez.

“We haven’t seen that in a long time. I would love to be part of history. I would love Canelo to be part of that history and give the fight fans an amazing show.”

Canelo vs Charlo

Munguia has campaigned in the lower weights, as Canelo did early in his career. Right now, he’s got two years of weight fluctuation behind him and a solid win over Sergey Derevyanchenko at 168.

Beating Ryder better than Canelo could spike interest on January 27, with Canelo known to want to wait until September to face mandatory David Benavidez.

Therefore, a window of opportunity exists that is becoming more limited by the day. A possible fight with Jermall Charlo seems to be the only opposition to a Munguia fight right now.

Canelo has already beaten his twin brother, so there’s a clear angle for Charlo to be in the opposite corner for another Vegas Pay Per View.

If that doesn’t pan out, De La Hoya may get his wish as Munguia attempts to hit 44-0 and move six wins away from Floyd Mayweather’s record.

