Manny Pacquiao lines up the biggest year of his career at 45

Manny Pacquiao begins a potentially packed schedule of fights in April that could culminate in the most significant year of his career.

The former Filipino Senator, who turned 45 last month, faces Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition on April 20. He’ll follow the battle against a Muay Thai legend by then competing in Paris 2024.

That’s if his application on behalf of the Philippines is successful.

Finally, Pacquiao is expected to round off the year on New Year’s Eve by facing Floyd Mayweather in a rematch at the age of 46.

Manny Pacquiao plans massive 2024

If Pacquiao reaches the final of the Olympics, that means seven bouts in 2024, the most fights during his tenure in the sport since Pacquiao’s first year as a professional in 1995.

The Buakaw clash has been in the pipeline since an announcement last summer. Fresh Air Festival finally set a date before the festive period. Right now, that’s the only event set in stone.

Pacquiao’s bid to compete at the Olympics in Paris hinges on him being granted one of the wildcard spots on the Filipino team. That decision is expected by the spring.

Regarding Mayweather, Pacquiao confirmed the fight for the second time in three months at the latest RIZIN show on December 31.

The “Pac-Man” had done similar at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia. He confirmed to reporters that the second fight between the two legends was agreed upon.

He added that it would occur in Tokyo on December 31, 2024.

Pacquiao has since ratified those words with the blessing of RIZIN boss Nobuyuki Sakakibara. Nobu expects to host the contest after inking both to deals.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2

On the other hand, Mayweather has chosen not to confirm anything yet. The five-weight world champion is preparing to take on John Gotti III for the second time during Super Bowl week in February.

Media will gather to discuss the Gotti fight soon. There, the sport will get a clearer picture of what the Pacquiao rematch, if any, will look like.

Having retired in 2021, Pacquiao has enjoyed time away and only tentatively dipped his toes back in the water. If his plan for the coming months does come to fruition, it will represent diving back in head first for the ex-pound-for-pound king.

Pacquiao could beat Buakaw in combat, followed by securing an Olympic gold medal and a revenge win over Floyd Mayweather. It would be some achievement for Manny Pacquiao, who is on the wrong side of his forties.

It would prove age is merely a number when superstars execute a blueprint of glory.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

