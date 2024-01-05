Heavyweight giant continues 100% knockout streak

Gurgen Hovhannisyan made it five wins and five knockouts as the heavyweight giant continued his ominous rise in the sport.

Last night’s first worldwide pro boxing event of 2004, “Pit Stop on Road to Greatness,” was presented by Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing.

The night showcased leading heavyweight prospects who were each impressive at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Heavyweight force

It took Armenian heavyweight “Big Gug” a few rounds to shake off the rust. However, the 6′ 7″, 278-pounder closed the main event with a devastating fifth-round knockout of a game Colby Madison.

The 25-year-old “Big Gug” hadn’t fought since stopping Michael Polite Coffie on October 15, 2022. His inactivity showed early against Madison.

The fight was somewhat competitive until Madison caught Hovhannisyan with an overhead right in the fourth round that got Gurgen’s attention.

He came out for the following round with a vengeance, trapped Madison in a corner, pummeling his opponent with a barrage of unanswered punches. After which, he crumbled to the canvas for a stirring end to their fight.

In the co-featured event, 2020 Ukrainian Olympian Tsotne Rogava stole the show in his Toro Promotions debut.

He brutally beat down previously undefeated heavyweight Dante Williams for an incredible knockout midway through the opening round.

The Georgia-born Rogava, who stands 6′ 5″ and weighs 265 pounds, threw punches that sounded like cannon shots.

Hovhannisyan and Rogava are both trained by Hall of Famer Joe Goossen.

Stone

The Special Heavyweight Attraction matching Dante Stone and Alexander “The Great” Flores more than lived up to the pre-fight hype in a crossroads fight that opened the show.

Stone extended his winning streak to 15 with an inspiring eight-round unanimous decision over Flores. The experienced Flores was only previously beaten by world champions.

There was only a knockdown, which was more of the flash version. Stone connected with an overhand right in the eighth round that caught Flores, who fought valiantly from start to finish.

Nicaraguan super featherweight Nilo Guerrero turned in an auspicious United States debut. He decked Chancellor Battenberg (2:51) in the first and second rounds. The latter led to a technical knockout.

Guerrero’s younger brother, bantamweight Nelson, took on Gilberto Duran (4-8, 4 KOs) in an entertaining battle. Duran hit the mat twice in a bout that was stopped midway through the fourth round in Guerrero’s favor.

Tik Tok sensation Elijah Seawright won a six-round unanimous decision versus super welterweight Henry Rivera (2-3, 1 KO).

Local lightweight Agustin Tovar pitched a shutout, winning all four rounds, for a unanimous decision against Ezra Rabin (1-5, 1 KO).

Fans who waited for the night’s final walkout bout were treated to a non-stop action match. Local favorite Nathan “Superman” Stolen won his pro debut through a second-round technical knockout over Dazjhante “Flash” Frazier.

