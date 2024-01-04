Heavyweight behemoth tipped for titles aims for fifth straight KO

Heavyweight behemoth Gurgen Hovhannisyan returns to action in Washington as the Armenian puncher aims for a fifth straight knockout.

Hovhannisyan, 25, ends a thirteen-month absence from the ring on Thursday. “Big Gug” goes up against the experienced Colby Madison.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan’s heavyweight run

It’s the longest stretch out of action for Hovhannisyan, who had stopped his four previous opponents in the same timeframe.

Spending only seven minutes trading blows during his first three bouts, the Los Angeles-based juggernaut went six rounds against Michael Coffie in October 2022.

However, he’s never lost a round throughout his career so far. Many of those witnessing the Gug in training believe a title run is on the cards for the big man.

The official weigh-in was held for “Pit Stop on Road to Greatness” as Hovhannisyan out-weighed Madison by over thirty pounds.

Hovhannisyan vs. Madison weights

MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS – 10 ROUNDS

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs), Los Angeles, CA by way of Armenia 278.6 lbs.

Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs), Baltimore, MD 244.9 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – HEAVYWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Tsotne Rogava (3-0, 3 KOs), Los Angeles, CA, by way of Ukraine and Georgia 265 lbs.

Dante Williams (4-0, 4 KOs), Hawkinsville, GA 201 lbs.

SPECIAL HEAVYWEIGHT ATTRACTION – 8 ROUNDS

Dante Stone (14-1, 10 KOs), Chandler, AZ 267.6 lbs.

Alexander Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs), Rowland Heights, CA 271.5 lbs.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Nilo Guerrero (6-0 5 KOs), Coachella, CA by way of Nicaragua 129.2 lbs.

Chancellor Battenberg (4-3, 4 KOs), Kingwood, TX 128.7 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Elijah Seawright (9-0, 7 KOs), Colombia, SC 153.2 lbs.

Henry Rivera (2-2, 1 KO), Las Vegas, NV 154.5 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Dazjhante Frazier (0-1), Seattle, WA 153.2 lbs.

Nathan Stolen (pro debut), Aberdeen, WA 154.5 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Agustin Tovar (pro debut), Auburn, WA 133.5 lbs.

Ezra Rabin (1-4, 1 KO), Oakland, CA 135 lbs.

BANTAMWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Nelson Guerrero (1-0, 1 KO), Coachella, CA, by way of Nicaragua 121.6 lbs.

Gilberto Duran (4-7, 4 KOs), Yakima, WA 122.2 lbs.

Event info

Hovhannisyan vs Madison goes down at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Presented by Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing, “Pit Stop on Road to Greatness” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com pay-per-view for $19.99.

Tickets are priced at $100.00, $70.00, and $45.00 and may be purchased online at emeraldqueen.com or by calling (253) 594-7777.

Tickets purchased at the Emerald Queen Shop are eligible for up to a 20-discount, plus no taxes or processing fees. You must be 21 years of age to attend.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 7 p.m. PT.

