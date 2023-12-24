Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan tops Jan 4 in Tacoma

Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing will kick off the 2024 international pro boxing scene on January 4th, presenting the “Pit Stop on Road to Greatness” card, showcasing six leading heavyweight prospects, at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

“Pit Stop on the Road to Greatness” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com pay per view for $19.99.

“I think this is a card that will age very well over the years when we look back,” co-promoter Whit Haydon said. “There are a lot of people that don’t have a lot of fights under their belt that have very, very promising careers ahead.”

The 10-round main event pits 25-year-old Armenian heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs) against dangerous Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs). Hall of Famer Joe Goossen trains the 6’ 7”, 275-pound “Big Gug” who now lives in Los Angeles. Hovhannisyan hasn’t fought in more than a year, coming off an impressive sixth-round stoppage of Michael Polite Coffie (13-2).

The opener of the streamed fights will be an eight-rounder pick ‘em showdown between solid heavyweights Dante Stone (14-1, 10 KOs) and Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs). Fighting out of Chandler, Arizona, Stone lost his pro debut in 2018 by way of a four-round unanimous decision and he hasn’t lost since, reeling off 14 consecutive victories but Flores represents his toughest test to date. All three of Flores’ career losses have been to world champions: Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, and Charles Martin. The Rowland Heights, California resident will be fighting for only the third time in three years.

Another heavyweight to watch also lives in Los Angeles and is trained by Goossen, 30-year-old Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (3-0, 3 KOs), is matched tough against undefeated Dante Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) in the six-round co-featured event. The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava, who was a champion kickboxer, was born in Georgia and raised in Ukraine.

Nicaraguan brothers Nilo (6-0, 5 KOs) and pro debuting Nelson Guerrero will be fighting in the United States. Nilo is an undefeated super featherweight who will take on Chancellor Battenberg (4-3, 4 KOs) in a six-round match, while bantamweight Nelson fights Gilberto Duran (4-7, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Undefeated super welterweight Elijah Seawright (9-0, 7 KOs), known as a Tiko Tok sensation from South Carolina, faces Henry Rivera (2-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard is Seattle super welterweight Agustin Tovar (0-1) vs. pro-debuting Nathan “Superman” Stolen, and pro-debuting Auburn (WA) super lightweight Agustin Tovar vs. Oakland’s Ezra Rabin (1-4, 1 KO).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now for $100.00, $70.00 and $45.00 and may be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/eqc-professional-boxing-tacoma-washington-01-04-2024/event/0F005F76B7161B8D or by calling (253) 594-7777. Tickets purchased at the Emerald Queen Shop are eligible for up to a 20-discount, plus pay no taxes or processing fees. Must be 21 years of age to attend.

Doors open at 6 p.m. PT, first bout at 7 p.m. PT.