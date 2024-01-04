Canelo can stop De La Hoya beating Mayweather’s 50-0 record

Canelo Alvarez could stop former promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to beat Floyd Mayweather’s record once again.

Alvarez usually confirms his May opponent in January. However, as in 2022, the pound-for-pound star will delay the announcement slightly longer.

The Mexican superstar aims to see how Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder plays out on January 27. He will then decide on a shortlist of three names.

Should Ryder claim victory over Munguia, WBN understands that Canelo will not consider facing the Briton again.

Canelo to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend 2024

Canelo’s Cinco de Mayo headliner will then come down to a two-horse race between Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.

Discussing his return before the New Year, Canelo ruled out facing Terence Crawford at a catchweight. However, if options are limited, Crawford could come back into play.

A lot depends on Al Haymon’s intentions regarding a rematch for Crawford against Errol Spence Jr. Haymon has begun securing Las Vegas dates for his run with Amazon Prime Video.

More will be known once the spring and summer schedules become more apparent regarding Crawford vs Spence II.

Speaking to FightHub TV, Canelo said: “Right now, my dates are May and September. I am going to have a meeting to see what comes next.

On Benavidez, he added: “A lot of things can be said, but at the end of the day – in this moment, I am the king. I can do whatever I want.

“We will see [about Benavidez]. I am here to make the best fights. We will see if that’s a good fight for September or if he has to wait a little bit.

“At the end of the day, sometimes the fights are bigger when you have to wait a little bit. Right now, I am calm. I will see what the options are, and we will see what happens.”

Concluding on Crawford, Canelo stated: “That’s not an option for me. 164 is not in my plans, but you never know.

“In boxing, if it’s a good fight for the people, a fight that’s big and generates a lot of things [money, TV interest, and PPV buys], we might see it happen.”

Floyd Mayweather record

Canelo vs Crawford would undoubtedly be the number one pick for many boxing fans for Mexico’s celebration weekend in Las Vegas. However, Jaime Munguia seems to be a continued theme regarding a huge all-Mexican event on May 4.

A big stumbling block could be Oscar De La Hoya‘s involvement with Munguia. Canelo and the Golden Boy boss famously didn’t see eye-to-eye and departed ways ambiguously.

On the other hand, Canelo could see this as a positive. Munguia is currently 42-0. Therefore, if Canelo faces his compatriot at 43-0, he could inflict a first defeat and stop any plans Munguia has of overtaking Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 benchmark.

De La Hoya previously attempted it when taking Gilberto Ramirez to 44-0. Ramirez eventually lost to Dmitry Bivol, but De La Hoya mentioned overtaking the 50-0 many times before that occurred.

He’ll want to do it again with Munguia. So, if Canelo takes the challenge, he could stop De La Hoya’s plans.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.