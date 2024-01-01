Callum Walsh named UFC Fight Pass Male Athlete of the Year

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), has been named the UFC FIGHT PASS Male Athlete of the Year, it was announced today by the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

“This is a tremendous honor to be recognized by combat sport fans all over the world,” said the 22-year-old Cork, Ireland native. “With my fights being streamed globally by UFC FIGHT PASS and my wins stacking up, my fan base continues to grow along with my world rankings.”

“We’ve got plenty more work to do in 2024 and this is a great way to end the year.”

The hard-hitting southpaw boasts an undefeated record of 9-0 with seven knockouts, four of those victories coming in 2023. Promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Walsh headlined coast-to-coast this year, twice in Los Angeles, on St. Patrick’s Eve in Boston and finishing the year on November 9 at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.

Said Tom Loeffler, “Callum had an outstanding year headlining four UFC FIGHT PASS events all featuring impressive performances. He won the WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title and defended it twice.”

“Callum built his bi-coastal fan base with two fights in Los Angeles, one in Boston and capped the year off at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in front of huge crowds against very tough opposition. We look forward to Callum continuing to build on his momentum heading into 2024.”

“In addition to his other year-end accolades, this UFC FIGHT PASS award is truly among the most rewarding given the wealth of world class athletes fighting on their worldwide broadcasts throughout the year.”