Conor Benn targets Eubank, Haney, and Tank – fights Peter Dobson

Conor Benn faces an unknown quantity in Peter Dobson on February 3 as the Briton heads abroad again due to licensing issues.

“The Destroyer” will headline The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas live on DAZN. Benn’s event is especially pre-arranged to go out live on a primetime UK broadcast.

Ring walks for Benn vs Dobson are expected to go ahead between 9 pm and 10 pm UK time. Benn could be in the ring as early as 1 pm local time.

Following his controversial return in Orlando, which the British Boxing Board of Control didn’t approve of, Benn defies his UK authority for the second time.

BBBofC Secretary Robert Smith stated yet again that Benn has not cleared his name of two failed drug tests in his home country.

Luckily for Benn, some jurisdictions in the United States will license him despite the uproar. His points win over rugged Mexican Rodolfo Orozco was sanctioned by the Texas Commission but took place in Florida.

Dobson, who is 19-0 but has fought nobody of note, should be easy fodder for Benn after the Londoner called out big names.

The number-five-ranked WBC contender wanted Chris Eubank Jr. initially. However, Eubank wouldn’t fight Benn unless he held a UK license.

Conor Benn fights Peter Dobson in Las Vegas

Benn was forced to look elsewhere. He called out Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney with a fleeting mention of Kell Brook. However, Dobson came out of left field, shocking many fans and media.

The fact that Benn and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, think he’s ready for a huge fight now but secured Dobson for an afternoon fight in Vegas is undoubtedly a strange one.

Nonetheless, Benn is looking forward to his return to the US.

“Headlining in Vegas is a dream come true, not just for me, but for any fighter who grew up watching the sport of boxing,” said Benn.

“Vegas has been the stage for many legends before me. I can’t wait to enter that arena on February 3 against the undefeated Welterweight Peter Dobson. He stepped up to accept the challenge when many wouldn’t.”

Benn added on the fact that he failed to land a top name: “I was disappointed when my previous fight fell through. But in this sport, when one door shuts, another one opens.

“This setback has brought me back to where I need to be. I’m here to put the entire 147 division on notice.

“I want to thank my family, dedicated team, loyal friends, and fans who have supported me throughout my journey.

“We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us, starting with our Vegas debut. It marks the beginning of our pursuit for World Welterweight championships.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.