One topic still gets chilled out Deontay Wilder completely ticked off

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is happier than he used to be but still has trouble letting go of the past.

It’s all thanks to Ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug that Wilder has been taking to keep him on the straight and narrow.

Wilder said, discussing his turn of fortunes ahead of his clash with Joseph Parker: “Ayahuasca has been a beautiful thing. I advise everyone to explore those options of taking Ayahuasca.

“It has definitely released something in me. Many people say that I’m more sensitive to things and happier. I have felt that way ever since leaving Ayahuasca. I feel so much happier and a release of things.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I appreciate the smallest things in life. I’m not saying I didn’t before, but I do even more on a wider scale.

“I’m happier and smiling more, and a lot of people get skeptical about Ayahuasca because of certain things, and they get frightful. But I always tell people you must overcome your fears because your fears can hold you back from reaching the next level.”

Happier Deontay Wilder

He added: “This is the happiest I’ve ever been. A lot of people assumed I was depressed because they weren’t hearing from me. But if you go back in the history of time, when I’m out of boxing, I’m MIA. I leave it alone.

“I go do other things because I’m so talented in so many different ways that I don’t spend all my time boxing. I can’t.

“I need multiple incomes. I have eight children, so I must continue to provide service to my greatness. I am starting my music career, which is going very well.

“I’m a businessman; I own many properties. I’m building plazas and hotel condominiums. I have employees. I have a lot going on that doesn’t always consist of boxing. We can’t box all the time.”

One thing Wilder is still unhappy about is losing to Tyson Fury. He quadrupled down on his theory that Fury cheated.

“It isn’t so much what I think Fury did. It was what I knew he did. But God said, ‘Victory is not yours. It’s his.’ So I walk on that path.

“What I think has helped me a lot with life and what has made me happier – because I have proof of a lot of things [Fury did], you understand me?

“But that’s neither here nor there – but what has helped me on the journey of life is Ayahuasca.”

