Confused heavyweight thinks he won despite being knocked out

A heavyweight boxer celebrated as if he’d won the fight despite being knocked out in the sixth round on the Jake Paul undercard.

Joshua Temple succumbed to a barrage of punches by Lorenzo Medina and was saved by the referee. Temple was still dazed as he began to come to and proceeded to run around the ring in celebration.

Heavyweight victory

His corner had to intervene to inform the also-ran that he had suffered a third defeat in his career.

Medina moved on to 9-0 following the success by securing the eighth stoppage.

Thought he won after being knocked out?! 😩 Lorenzo Medina lived up to his name "The Giant Killer" after this brutal finish. Watch @jakepaul return to the ring TONIGHT against Andre August, LIVE on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🥊⁰⁰#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/xVZiGexGSo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023

Super middleweight

Also on the bill, Franchon Crews-Dezurn won back her WBC title. At the post-fight presser, she discussed her win over Shadasia Green.

“First of all, shout out to MVP. MVP is a great platform for women’s boxing. Shadasia [Green] was a great competitor, and I always look to fight against competition.

“I don’t want it easy. But I wasn’t built for easy. I didn’t even know what was next a couple of months ago. But I think my journey wasn’t over.

“I want to thank Peter Kahn, my manager, who’s always fighting for me as hard as I fight in the ring. I want to thank my coaches [and] my husband, my team.

On winning back her WBC title, she added: “This has been a journey. You see, everybody’s running at the top. You guys saw me at my lowest in the UK, but I still have my head held high and high hopes.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep going. And my journey isn’t over because my journey isn’t for me. It’s for the little girls, the big girls, the old girls, the young girls, to have somebody look up to you and God.

Special

“So this is a special night for me. I dedicate this to my mom, and my tribe, a couple of other people who lost dear ones, so thank you. Thank you.”

“I’m here to entertain you guys. I’m here to fight for legacy. And you always need that one character to give you all some entertainment. So, that’s me. Right.”

“I stamped myself in history, and you can never take [away] being a champ, but tonight is very special. I’m trying to let it set in. I feel amazing, I feel blessed, and I’m grateful. I love the smile on my team’s face.”

On being slated as the underdog vs. Green, Crews-Dezurn concluded: “I’m an underdog. I’m a top dog with an underdog mentality. So it’s not anything new to me.

“And they don’t have to believe in me. I believe in myself and must have a team that believes in me. And you need inspiration. There you go.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.