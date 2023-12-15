Floyd Mayweather leftovers attempt to gain interest in aged fight

Floyd Mayweather’s yesteryear opponents, Andre Berto and Robert Guerrero, are trying to garner interest in a welterweight collision.

The pair of former welterweight champions attempt to roll back the decades despite a combined seven years out of action.

Showtime needed a filler fight for their final-ever broadcast. Guerrero and Berto decided it was a good idea to rematch over a decade after the first meeting.

Even when in their prime, the battle was nothing to write home about. Both are now forty and have been given one final night under the spotlight.

Floyd Mayweather’s leftovers

Discussing the fight, Floyd Mayweather’s leftovers are talking a good fight.

“These fists are hungry, and I gotta feed them. It’s been a long time coming. Things change, but like my dad always told me, ‘the older the bull, the stiffer the horn.’ We’re ready to go,” said Guerrero.

“The last time we fought, I was a 135-pounder fighting at 147. I’ve grown into the weight now. It’s going to be a lot different match now.

“We were both in Las Vegas running and doing our camps. I’m ready and excited to do it again. There’s nothing like it when you run at that elevation in Las Vegas.

“If you know Robert Guerrero, you know I come for war. We come no matter what. It’s just what we do. We’re warriors.”

Guerrero vs Berto 2

Berto stated: “Anybody who follows me knows I stay in shape. This is a fight that I felt like I always needed to get back, the same thing with Victor Ortiz.

“I shouldn’t have even stepped into the ring against Guerrero when we first fought. I’m on a revenge tour now before I leave this game.

“Robert is a great fighter, of course, and he did what he did. But I’m hungry for this one. I still think about situations from that fight back then.

“I’m hungry to get this one back. We had a lot of training camp and will get it.

“I wasn’t in the right space mentally or physically when we first thought. I only gained four pounds after the weigh-in.

“Even then, he barely beat me. I’m not taking anything from Robert because he’s a beast.

“Now, even at this age, I feel like a beast. I’m focused right now. I didn’t pull any punches in camp. I had young studs pushing me every day. I feel good, and I feel fresh.”

