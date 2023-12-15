Bam vs Edwards: Eddie Hearn fumes over lack of lineal title

Eddie Hearn is up in arms over the decision by Ring Magazine not to add its coveted lineal title to Bam vs Edwards on Saturday night.

The Matchroom boss wanted the strap on the line following the news Julio Cesar Martinez could not compete until 2024.

Showtime stated: “The previously scheduled matchup between WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez and unbeaten Angelino Cordova has been postponed.

“Martinez experienced visa issues trying to enter the country, forcing the bout to be rescheduled for next year. The fight had been set to appear on the SHOWTIME telecast this Saturday night.

“The telecast will continue as a tripleheader.”

Eddie Hearn on Bam vs Rodriguez

Hearn said: “You’ve got 48 hours to do the right thing! There is not one person who doesn’t acknowledge Bam and Sunny as the number one and two!

“It’s the best v the best exactly what your belt is all about. The Committee needs to be asked again, given the news on Martinez. He hasn’t boxed since May and is now unlikely to until Spring.

“I love you guys, but it’s a shocking decision,” he added.

Hearn gave the fight the big build-up at the final presser, as usual.

“I think that this is one of the fights of the year. A big unification matchup between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, the WBO and IBF World titles on the line.

“It’s so unique to see the best vs. the best, and this is unquestionably the best vs. the best of the division. When we signed Sunny, he said he wanted any champion at any moment.

“Jesse has had an incredible run. It’s unusual to see two young, undefeated guys in their complete prime who are willing to risk it all at this stage.

“No marinating fights, no stringing fights out, no fighting weaker champions – this is just the best vs. the best.

Jesse Rodriguez

Rodriguez stated: “This is the biggest fight of my career, no doubt, but I approach it the same way I always do: cool, calm, and collected.

“There’s no need for talking; all my work has been done in the gym, and you’ll see that on Saturday night.

“I’ve always been this way, and this is nothing different. It’s just another day, and I am ready to shine on Saturday night. Camp is done, training is done, we have the right game plan, and come Saturday night, people will see everything we’ve been working on, my hand will be raised in victory, and I am taking his belt, his ‘0’, and it’s time.

“I respect him as a person. I said yesterday that he likes to talk on social media, but in person, he doesn’t. If I didn’t want this fight, I wouldn’t be here. We wanted it, and that’s why we’re here. I will do you like Julio Cesar Martinez did to your brother.

“We’re ready, he’ll see. Just tune in on DAZN. Bam Rodriguez, a unified champion on Saturday night.”

Sunny Edwards

Edwards said: “I don’t talk in person because if I started talking and bullying you the way I could, your trainer didn’t come to Orlando, and he’s not sat here – why?

“Because he is scared of what I say. Your whole team is on eggshells; no one wants to look at me, and you have been walking and doing sweat sessions last night.

“I just want to make sure you don’t have any excuses for your bad hand, bad jaw. That’s why I didn’t bully you.

“I know exactly who I am. I didn’t want to bully a 23-year-old kid because you wouldn’t have turned up otherwise. That’s why we’ve been chilling.

“You don’t know who you are. You don’t even know if you like boxing. But you have been a nice, quiet little boy. Now you want to say I don’t know who I am? You are the confused one.

“Of course, I shake your hand. You are a fighter. It’s not about talking s—. I laid off you because I knew how hard it was to get you and your team to accept this fight.

“You didn’t want this fight. On Saturday night, you will be like your brother retired. You have no heart for this.

“Everyone says ‘game plan, game plan, game plan,’ but it all goes out of the window when you can’t lay a glove on me. Facts. I’m not worried about this kid.”

