Fighter who retired Manny Pacquiao gets new belt after robbery

The man who retired Manny Pacquiao from boxing in 2021 got a shiny new title belt from the World Boxing Association.

Yordenis Ugas, who defeated the boxing legend in his final bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in August of that year, suffered a robbery at his home.

Thieves, among other possessions, took the welterweight championship he ripped away from Pacquiao.

President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza presented a new WBA belt to the now-former world champion after he lost to Errol Spence Jr. in 2022.

The Cuban was pleased to receive the new strap. It was handed over during the WBA’s 102nd Convention opening ceremony at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking about Ugas, the WBA said: “Ugás suffered a theft at his home in Las Vegas this year. Among the items taken was his championship belt.

“The WBA pledged to give him a new version after the unfortunate event. This event served as the perfect moment to hand it over.

“The WBA congratulates Ugas for always representing the organization with integrity and as an example to the youth and the world.”

Ugás could not hide his happiness in recovering the black and gold belt that cost him so much effort to win. It is a great symbol of all the sacrifices throughout his career.

He has enjoyed good and bad moments throughout his career to finally become an elite of the sport by beating Manny Pacquiao. He left his mark.

WBA Convention

in other Convention news, the opening ceremony was attended by great figures of the boxing world. They gathered to celebrate the official opening of this event, in which a tribute was paid to Jorge Linares.

The pioneer organization honored the former Venezuelan fighter. Linares announced his retirement this year. He leaves the sport after a tremendous professional career.

Linares was the champion in three different divisions and gave great battles to the fans. He received a couple of awards from Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

Also present was boxing royalty in Roberto” Hands of Stone” Durán. The tribute included a video greeting from great friends and figures in Jorge’s career.

They included Ismael Salas, Fernando Torres, Gabriel Maestre, Anthony Crolla, and his brothers Nelson and Carlos.

The “Golden Boy” expressed his gratitude to the organization and Mendoza. They have been a fundamental part of his career over the years. He shared the recognition with his family members.

The ceremony also included awards to Roberto Durán, Robert Díaz, Erika Cruz, Yokasta Valle, Bernard Hopkins, Rolando Romero, and Jelena Mrdjenovich, among others attending the convention.

