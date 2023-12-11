Boxing News: Andy Cruz / WBA KO Drugs and Convention

Andy Cruz conquered the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America lightweight belt after a great third round knockout to defeat Jovanni Straffon on Saturday at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

The Cuban finished the fight early with an impressive performance that was the first knockout of his career and a demonstration that he is ready for the elite in professional boxing.

Cruz showed the great technique and fine boxing that has always characterized him since his success in amateur boxing but now he looked quite powerful and adapted to this new style in the professional arena.

The 28-year-old fighter won his second professional fight and delivered his first knockout, while Straffon left his record at 26 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts

WBA KO Drugs

The World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs that took place on Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, ahead of the pioneer organization’s 102nd Convention, was a success and was full of great fights.

The event, attended by WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, featured several outstanding fighters such as Fradimil, who won the fedelatin lightweight belt by decision over Idalberto Umara in the night’s main event.

Kevin Hayler Brown won the super lightweight Continental Americas title with a five round knockout over Marcos Jimenez. The Cuban displayed great boxing and strength to defeat a tough Mexican to continue his climb in his career.

Mexico’s Israel Picazo was another highlight of the night by knocking out Colombian Wilner Soto in an eight round super bantamweight bout.

Aaron Aponte also stood out with a unanimous decision victory over Roberto Almazan in a six round super lightweight bout, while Leonardo Padilla and Jeremy Hill tied for the Latin American Continental lightweight belt.

The KO Drugs featured great fights and the participation of quality boxers from several countries.

WBA Convention

This week the eyes of boxing will be on Orlando, Florida, with the 102nd World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel. The pioneer organization will bring together sports figures to discuss various topics focused on boxing as a means of inclusion.

On Monday, guests will begin to arrive at the venue and boxing can already be felt in Orlando, a city where this discipline has grown a lot since last year’s convention was held.

Last Friday was the WBA’s KO Drugs, the first official activity of this convention, which will continue on Tuesday with the first meetings and ceremonies, which will continue until Thursday in days that promise to be important and historic.

In addition to the central theme of inclusion, there will be points from the medical and safety point of view of the fighters will be developed, while there will be the usual meeting of the championships committee, in which several announcements will be made and, of course, the judges and referees seminar.

The WBA will be reporting on any decisions that are made in this week of intense work that will be a feast for boxing my dial and that will bring together the best of the best in the eastern United States.