Conor Benn hunts three in search for new opponent

Conor Benn has intensified his search for a new opponent after the deadline for a February 3 clash with Chris Eubank Jr. expired.

The welterweight hoped to land a grudge match with Eubank Jr. in the United Kingdom early next year. However, the British Boxing Board of Control informed Benn he wouldn’t be licensed after two failed drug tests.

BBBofC Secretary Robert Smith said bluntly: “The Board feels that any athlete who has failed a drugs test needs to go through an investigation with the proper authorities. That hasn’t happened [with Conor Benn],” to talkSPORT.

“We’re waiting for that to happen. The Boxing Board and UKAD [the UK Anti-Doping Agency] have been pushing for that to happen right from the beginning of this. Unfortunately, it’s been delayed, not through the Boxing Board of Control or UKAD, but through other parties.

“With regard to Mr Benn boxing in this country, we have had an application for him to box in this country. This has been refused.”

It’s no secret that Eubank wanted Benn licensed by the Board. He said he wouldn’t accept the contract without it.

Eubank responded to Benn’s goading over ‘losing his pen’ by stating: “You lost your license.”

Conor Benn targets three new opponents

Now that Eubank is in the rearview mirror, Benn has upped his bid to land a top name for his next contest. Any event will likely happen outside his homeland.

Despite the impossibility of Benn being allowed to fight in the UK under a BBBofC license, “The Destroyer” is still touting a venue in Britain. The only way he could do that is to do a David Haye vs Derek Chisora and get licensed from outside that jurisdiction.

Haye vs Chisora obtained a Luxembourg license to occur at West Ham United in June 2012.

However, World Boxing News understands it could also hit a roadblock since Brexit. Nonetheless, Benn has named three potential opponents so far.

Benn vs Brook

“Anytime, Kell Brook. All of the lights out,” he said about a clash with the ex-world champion.

“Eubank has lost his pen again, so if you fancy February 3 at Spurs [Stadium], Devin Haney, I’ll welcome you to the 147 division.”

And finally, Benn aimed at Gervonta Davis.

“Don’t mention me in your little crossfire. You little dwarf woman beater,” he said.

When a fan pointed out that Benn was only three inches taller than Davis, he added: “Yeah, I’m small, but that little woman beater has a full-length photo on his driver’s license.”

Only Kell Brook would be a realistic opponent for Benn out of that trio in the current climate. Brook hasn’t fought since stopping Amir Khan nearly two years ago.

