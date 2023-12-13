Grandelli vs Voda picked up by ESPN+ for Saturday coverage

Italian featherweight Francesco Grandelli returns against unbeaten Belgian Stefan Voda in the 12-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 16 at Palasport Le Cupole in Turin, Italy.

In the eight-round junior welterweight co-feature, Spanish contender Sandor Martin takes on Belgium’s Mohamed El Marcouchi.

Grandelli-Voda, Martin-Marcouchi and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

Grandelli (17-2-2, 3 KOs) began his pro career with a decision win over Marco Iuculano in May 2015. He experienced an early draw in his fourth fight and suffered his first loss in his sixth fight before scoring 11 straight wins ahead of a split draw against Mauro Forte. Following a decision win over Kane Baker, Grandelli suffered a first-round stoppage loss in a rematch with Forte in May. He bounced back with a six-round decision win over Emiliano Salvini in July. Voda (14-0, 5 KOs) is a five-year pro who has spent his entire pro career fighting in his homeland. The unbeaten 30-year-old returns after a unanimous decision win against Maicol Velazco in April.

Martin (41-3, 14 KOs) authored the 2021 Upset of the Year when he stunned Mikey Garcia by majority decision and sent the four-weight world champion into retirement. Martin, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, followed up the Garcia triumph with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jose Felix last April. He suffered a split decision loss against Teofimo Lopez last December, but bounced back with a sixth-round knockout win against Arblin Kaba in July. El Marcouchi (29-3, 12 KOs) heads to this contest following a second-round knockout against Giorgi Gviniashvili in May.

In other ESPN+ streaming bouts:

Maxim Prodan (21-2-1, 16 KOs) will fight in an eight-round welterweight clash against Argentina’s Miguel Cesario Antin (20-12-1, 8 KO). Prodan, a Ukrainian-born warrior residing in Italy, is coming off a second-round knockout win over Mirko Marchetti in March.

Italian southpaw Biagio Grimaldi (5-1, 3 KOs) looks to avenge his defeat against Darwin El Badaouy (2-2-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight rematch. Badaouy defeated Grimaldi via decision in March.