Kenia Enriquez back in the ring Oct 28 in Tijuana

Tijuana, Mexico’s 2-time world champion Kenia Enriquez (24-1, 10KO) will be back in the ring on Friday, October 28th, in her hometown of Tijuana, Mexico, in the co-main event of Latin America’s ESPN televised Knockout boxing series.

Enriquez will be facing the experienced Nora Cardoza (16-9-2, 7KO). The scheduled eight round bout is presented by BxStrs in association with TM Boxing.

The bout will be the first time the #1 WBA, WBC and IBF ranked flyweight fights in her hometown since late 2018. Back then she scored a unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Nordelys Graterol to hand the South American her first pro defeat via unanimous decision.

The ten round bout marked Enriquez’s second defense of her then world title, the WBC interim light flyweight title. Enriquez ended defending the green and gold belt a total of four times.

“First of all, I am happy to be back in Tijuana in front of my family and friends as well as all the people that have been supporting me since the beginning of my career,” Enriquez stated. “I have been getting ready for this fight for a couple of months so I know I will be ready to put on a show.”

In Cardoza, Enriquez will be facing an experienced fighter who scored an eight-round unanimous decision over Itzel Reyes this past September.

In a 27-bout career Cardoza has registered wins over former world champion Maribel Ramirez and Zenny Sotomayor while fighting world title challenger Maricela Quintero to a draw. She has challenged for the WBA atom and light flyweight world title in the past against Montserrat Alarcon and Lupita Bautista respectively.

“She is a tough fighter, experienced and despite her losses, she has only been stopped once,” Enriquez said of Cardoza. “I know she will come to fight and I have to be ready because I have big plans for 2023 and Cardoza cannot derail me.”

Cardoza also has international experience having challenged the now WBC light flyweight champion Kim Clavel in Canada in the summer of 2019 and Momo Koseki in late 2013 in Japan for the WBC atom weight world title.

“She has gone out and fought outside her country so I know she will not be intimidated by coming to my hometown,” Enriquez shared. “I am expecting a good fight, a tough challenge but I am more than ready.

The fight venue will be announced later this week.