Floyd Mayweather accused of ‘Puff Daddy-ing’ Devin Haney

Floyd Mayweather hit the headlines again in the aftermath of Devin Haney’s one-sided victory over Regis Prograis.

Speaking to the media after Haney dismantled Prograis and took his WBC super lightweight, father Bill Haney made stark accusations against Mayweather.

The claims come after Mayweather looked after Haney as he rose from being a child prodigy to a bonafide Pound for Pound star.

Having responded to the media bringing Floyd’s name into the equation, Haney held nothing back on the boxing legend.

Floyd Mayweather’s name brought up after Devin Haney win

By putting up the money, sometimes when you’re so good, you have to pay and put up the money,” said Bill to Fight Hub TV.

“We don’t have any problem putting up the money. The fighters are making the best payday.

“You mentioned Floyd and how he likes fighters. Well, Floyd, you were paying them crumbs. He was puff daddy-ing them,” he added.

Asked if Devin neutralizes the left hand of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as he did to Regis Prograis, Haney replied: “He can handicap any fighter.

“He has a lot of re-movement. He has back forward, he can roll up under, he can do a lot of things.

“I am telling you I was whispering it to you before, but now I am telling you nobody can f— with him, period.”

Whether Haney has anything he can improve, Bill added: “Oh, absolutely, you can always improve.

“He is a young fighter. He isn’t at the peak of his career and isn’t in his prime. So he can definitely work on something.

“I think he has got better in every fight. He hasn’t regressed, so to answer your question, I think there are definitely more things we can work on.”

Haney vs Tank

Concluding on how he looked in his first bout at 140, Haney responded: “We spent his whole career at 135, but to accomplish the things, you have to stick around [at the weight].

“You have to do stuff that the others didn’t do that were there in that division. So it took some time, and it took some sacrifice – but he made it.”

Haney is being touted by fans for fights against Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Teofimo Lopez as the 135 to 140 weight classes peak in 2024.

The big one would obviously be by Haney vs. Tank. However, fans would settle for Lopez if an agreement could be made with either.

As for Stevenson, he still has some work to do at 135.

