‘I’m human!’ Gervonta Davis opens up, rips Devin Haney title win

Gervonta Davis gave insight into his mindset ahead of a Pay Per View return. He also found time to comment on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

SHOWTIME® Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with the five-time world champion for an extensive and revealing interview.

Davis got candid when discussing his career on The Last Stand podcast two days before Davis faces unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García.

As his WBA Lightweight title defense nears, Davis touches on various topics in the thorough discussion.

From responding to his critics on social media to his agreed-upon fight with boxing superstar Ryan Garcia in the spring. Davis also addressed his time with Mayweather Promotions and what he learned from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Davis dishes on his growing rivalries with Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney and his dangerous matchup with Héctor Luis García in a conversation that often ventures into uncharted territory.

Part of the discussion is below. Hit the Custer podcast to watch and listen in full.

On what he wants people to know about him:

“I’m human. I’m much more of a person than just a boxer. But I’m not someone who’s mean or stuck-up 24/7. That’s just me in the ring or making weight. I’m a humble guy. I don’t boast about myself.”

On Ryan Garcia predicting he’ll stop Davis in two rounds:

“Two rounds? That’s crazy. Rolly said the same thing. [Ryan] made a bet with Errol Spence, and he lost that bet. Tell him that again, for sure.”

On Devin Haney’s authenticity as an undisputed champion:

“They gave Devin a belt. He didn’t fight for his belt. When he became undisputed, he waited for Kambosos to win the belts. When Teofimo had the belts (he didn’t fight him). But he has all those belts, and people still don’t know him. He knows who the real champ is.”

On facing a problematic opponent in Héctor Luis García before he takes on Ryan Garcia:

“I feel it will keep me active, so I’m not just sitting around. I feel I have a tough fight with Ryan, so why not stay active and work on mistakes and things like that so I can be sharp for the Ryan fight.”

Saturday, January 7, Gervonta Davis is headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

It’s an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Furthermore, the full interview between Davis and Custer is now available on the SHOWTIME SPORTS® YouTube Channel.

