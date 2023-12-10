Olympic heavyweight champ faces the end after third straight loss

Olympic heavyweight champion Tony Yoka is facing up to the end of his professional career after losing for the third time.

In only fourteen bouts in the paid ranks, Yoka has suffered defeats in his last three contests. Only one of those came against a heavyweight in the top ten.

Following eleven victories on the spin, the highly-ranked Martin Bakole inflicted the first of a trio of close decision reverses in May 2022.

Carlos Takam then shocked Yoka via split last March. This time around, Yoka lost to a former cruiserweight, Ryad Merhy.

To compound the 31-year-old’s misery, all three blemishes occurred on home soil in Paris.

Olympic heavyweight champion Tony Yoka loses again

After ten rounds on Saturday night at the Stade Roland Garros, two judges carded in favor of Merhy. Christophe Beaurain and Ammar Sakraoui had it 96-94 to the Belgian.

While Vincent Dupas saw it the other way, 96-94 to Yoka, it’s hard to see where Yoka can go with his career following the horror run since last year.

His confidence seems to be shot, leaving him with a massive mountain to climb to get anywhere near a world title shot.

The only thing Yoka does have going for him is time. He can come again if he can somehow put those defeats to the back of his mind.

A rematch of his 2016 Olympic final against Joe Joyce would still be a seller for Yoka if he can turn it around in the next twelve months. However, he may decide to walk away entirely.

Before the fight, Yoka had stated his form was of no concern.

“Everything that happened in the last two years, I put everything aside. I took stock. I’ve been ready and wanting it for several months. Frankly, I think that from the first round, you will understand what will happen.”

That didn’t occur for Yoka, who was asked about retirement after the fight.

“That’s not the question to ask now,” he stated.

Ryad Merhy

Merhy celebrated his greatest victory. In addition, he said he could feel the confidence draining from Yoka round by round.

“I felt that he had doubts and was a little unwell. But little by little, I gained confidence in my shots and my ability to advance,” said Merhy.

“I did the work. I thank all the Belgians and my family who made the trip. Please thank Tony Yoka for giving him the opportunity.

“He is very effective on the edge of combat. His heart is good, and he is more powerful. I am now a heavyweight!”

