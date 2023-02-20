Gold medal heavyweight licks first loss wounds, returns March 11

Olympic champion heavyweight Tony Yoka returns to action on March 11, hoping to move on from suffering his first career defeat.

Yoka racked up eleven straight victories before running into Martin Bakole last May. Since then, Yoka has stayed out of the spotlight.

Winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 games, Yoka was tipped for stardom. However, he has to turn up in his follow-up bout and prove he can still be a force.

Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam

Still the reigning European champion, yoka faces the heavy-handed Cameroonian Carlos Takam next month.

A win over Joe Joyce at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro to win gold for France was tainted from the start. Unlike the Frenchman, Joyce did more than enough to win that fight and has proven his worth in the division.

However, Yoka has proven to be a force on the European professional circuit since turning professional in 2017.

Also, his only loss to date came did come at the hands of a highly-ranked heavyweight in Bakole. Ironically, earlier this month, Bakole signed an exclusive promotional agreement with BOXXER as he prepares to make a world title run in 2023.

All-Star Boxing, handlers of Yoka, has teamed up with BOXXER for a blockbuster co-promotion. The French promotion outfit will host the event in Paris.

Maybe then Bakole vs Yoka II can occur in the UK or France.

The co-feature in Paris sees ‘Super’ Dan Azeez will participate in substantial international contests at the Zenith Paris, La Villette.

The event is broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Canal+ in France. A third bonus BOXXER bout will be added later this week.

Heavyweight fights

BOXXER CEO & Founder Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to start a relationship with Jerome Abiteboul and All-Star Boxing.

“We believe that we can work with promotions worldwide to grow the sport and get the most significant fights made.

The televised fights are as follows – with more still to be announced this week:

Tony Yoka (FRA) vs Carlos Takam (FRA)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Dan Azeez (GB) vs Thomas Faure (FRA)

12 x 3 mins EBU light heavyweight title contest

