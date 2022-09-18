Russian heavyweight beast chases down Tyson Fury title shot

Tyson Fury may have more on his hands than he bargained for if Arslankek Makhmudov earns himself a shot at the WBC heavyweight title.

Carlos Takam, a solid contestant in the top division weight class, had no answer for the “Beast from the East” when facing him on Friday night in a heavyweight bout.

Montreal fight fans were treated to an excellent main event as Takam attempted to break the 14-straight KO run of the NABF Champion.

WBC-rated heavyweight

World-rated heavyweight at number five by the WBC, Makhmudov claimed victory at the Montreal Casino for the WBC Silver, NABF, and NABA heavyweight titles.

The heavy-handed Makhmudov expectedly started fast and furious. He pushed Takam across the ring and into the corner before attempting to drown him with combinations.

As the true veteran Takam is, he took a knee instead of taking the onslaught or further damage. The remaining time left in the count to regain his composure.

Takam began to find his footing with an overhand right and stiff jabs to the body. Makhmudov continued to try and land bombs away one-two.

However, Takam was resilient and would not waver. Both men dished and took some brutal punishment throughout the ten-round main event.

As the fight continued, Takam began to give Makhmudov fits, making him uneasy at times and putting him on his heels for arguably the first time in Makhmudov’s career.

Heading into the 7th round, Takam was in control, getting his punches off first and causing much hesitancy for Makhmudov – barreling towards a possible major upset.

However, late in the round, Takam winged a right hand, throwing himself out of position against the ropes. Makhmudov capitalized when he landed a right hand that dropped Takam.

The powerful Makhmudov won the fight on the scorecards 97-91 and 96-92 [twice].

Tyson Fury shot

Makhmudov is sure to rise in the World Boxing Council rankings for October. He could be ratified for an eliminator once the three-person tournament between Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Robert Helenius is over.

Although if Wilder takes a shot at IBF, WBA, and WBO ruler Usyk’s belts instead of facing Ruiz in a planned mandatory eliminator, there’s no reason why Makhmudov won’t be drafted in as the next in line.

The brute could be just one victory from a stipulated chance at Fury’s world heavyweight championship.

Fury, the best heavyweight at the upper limit, must come through Anthony Joshua first later this year.

Joshua recently lost to former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk in Saudi Arabia. That hasn’t stopped “The Gypsy King” from offering him an opportunity when no longer at his peak.

Since beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2017, amateur gold medalist Joshua has struggled to nail down Fury or Wilder.

Takam

Meanwhile, Takam‘s promoter Joe DeGuardia congratulated his man on a gallant effort.

“Carlos once again proved that he belongs at the elite level of the heavyweight division,” said DeGuardia.

“Makhmudov came into the fight with high praise, and Carlos matched him. Carlos constantly thrills fans with fantastic action fights. He will test any fighter in the division.

“Every time out, Carlos earns the respect of the crowd and boxing fans worldwide. Congratulations to Team Makhmudov on the victory.”

