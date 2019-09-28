Tom Schwarz wins second fight since Tyson Fury, Tony Yoka scores TKO

World Boxing News

German heavyweight Tom Schwarz is back in the win column again following his solitary reverse to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas last June.

Fury took the undefeated record of Schwarz at the MGM Grand in just two rounds.

Schwarz recovered in August when halting Radek Varak in just 98 seconds. This time around, it took Schwarz seven to get rid of Ilja Mezencev.

Young Kazakh-born German Mezencev represented a slight step-up, but Schwarz still has much to prove above domestic level.

In France, Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka moved to 7-0 as a pro in his second comeback fight.

Yoka was banned for failing to show for drug testing and took a year out from the summer of 2018.

Having way too much for Michael Wallisch. Yoka dropped the German in the third before repeating the feat quickly.

Referee Pierre Derval had seen enough and waved it off.

In the co-feature, super welterweight Souleymane Cissokho recorded the eleventh victory of his paid career.

Cissockho moved on to a title fight in December with a unanimous victory over Dmitry Mikhaylenko.

Elsewhere in Spain, David Avanesyan scored a repeat win over Kerman Lejarraga but this time in much quicker fashion at the Bilbao Arena.

‘Ava’ defended his European welterweight title for the first time after Lejarraga had exercised a rematch clause.

Back in March, the UK-based Russian had stopped the home fighter in nine rounds. It took him less than one in the return.

Putting Lejarraga on the canvas within two minutes, Avanesyan followed up with another onslaught.

Hitting the deck again, Lejarraga was waved off by the referee, maybe a little prematurely in the end.







CANCELLED

In strange circumstances, Nicaraguan Francisco Fonseca was forced to withdraw from a main event UK show after falling ill just before his scheduled bout with Alex Dilmaghani.

The 25 year-old was checked on by doctors when throwing up in his dressing room.

Fonseca was eventually deemed too sick to participate. Fonseca was due to be Dilmaghani’s toughest test to date.

Channel 5 subsequently delayed the broadcast of the headline contest. The boxing was replaced by a prison documentary until a later time of 10 pm (UK).

Releasing a statement, Hennessy Sports said looking after the boxers is all that matters.

Jack Flatley’s battle with Harry Scarff for the English super welterweight title was bumped to top billing in place of Dilmaghani v Fonseca.

After a hard-fought encounter over ten rounds, Scarff took the decision 97-94 twice and 96-94. A new champion was crowned.

Earlier on the card, Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon made a successful pro debut. She won over four rounds against nine-fight Lithuanian Vaida Maseokaite.