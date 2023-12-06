WBC respond to Serrano: We could test men fighting two mins

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has responded to Amanda Serrano relinquishing her featherweight title over a length of rounds row.

Sulaiman spoke following Serrano’s decision to give up the green and gold belt as the WBC won’t sanction three-minute twelve-round fights.

Serrano’s last victory over Danila Ramos proved a success in October. The Puerto Rican superstar defended all her titles except the WBC version.

But as WBC mandatory with Skye Nicholson draws near, Serrano decided to vacate after her round request was denied.

Discussing the matter with Sky Sports, Sulaiman stood firm as he pointed to the science of women fighting two minutes over ten rounds.

He even doubled down and said those fights are more entertaining at 120 seconds.

WBC responds to Amanda Serrano

“We made a strong commitment to safety. We ratified everything that we have studied,” Sulaiman pointed out. “Whoever wants to try challenging risks it cannot be within the WBC structure.”

“Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but it came naturally. The two-minute rounds create huge action and great emotions.

“The risk with fighting for more time is that you become dehydrated. You also become tired, and that is very dangerous.

“We love the two-minute rounds, especially for protection and safety. It’s a great spectacle.”

Men fighting two-minute rounds

In a shocking update on the men’s side of the sport, Sulaiman believes males fighting fewer minutes could also work in the future.

“We’re looking into maybe doing a pilot test or something for men fighting two-minute rounds,” he said. “It will be very interesting,” he stated.

No sooner had Serrano dropped the belt the WBC interim champion Nicholson revealed wheels were in motion for her to fight for the strap next.

“The WBC Women’s Championship Committee hereby officially orders the WBC Women’s World Featherweight Championship between interim World Champion Skye Nicholson (Australia) and Silver Champion Sarah Mahfoud (Denmark).

“We hereby kindly ask you to start free negotiations to find an agreement regarding the conditions [date, place, purses, etc.] for this important fight.

“We are looking forward to hearing from you. And we look forward to receiving signed contracts on or before Friday, January 12th, 2024.

“If you cannot reach an agreement until that date, we will call for a purse bid. It will be held at a time and place to be announced,” said the WBC.

Nicholson had initially claimed Serrano walked away from the featherweight belt so she could avoid a clash with the British contender.

