Usyk trains for Tyson Fury to Mike Tyson song from ‘The Hangover’

Oleksandr Usyk gave a training update for his clash with Tyson Fury as the Ukrainian master used a Mike Tyson song for motivation.

Usyk trains to Mike Tyson’s song

The unified heavyweight ruler posted himself running with his two sons to the ‘One Night in Bangkok” tune Tyson attempted to belt out in ‘The Hangover II.’

Forever a joker, Usyk intends to show his offspring an example rather than words as he pushes himself for the most significant fight of his career.

Usyk battles Fury on February 17 for the undisputed crown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the fight, Usyk said: “I have no goal. Only the way. And my way is ‘The Undisputed.’

“That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”

Fury vs Usyk

Fury, who goes into the fight after being dropped by an MMA star, is focused on fending off the challenge.

“Usyk, you can run, but The Gypsy King is coming to get you. This is my era, and your time is up. Your undefeated record and your belts, they will be mine!” Fury said.

“Thank you to Saudia Arabia. I had an amazing time here when I fought Ngannou. I am ready to do it again.

“This time, The Gypsy King will return to England as the undisputed heavyweight king.”

Promoter Frank Warren said: “The relationship between Riyadh Season and the sport of boxing will reach unparalleled new levels on February 17, when it stages the first undisputed heavyweight fight for 24 years.

“Tyson Fury taking on Oleksandr Usyk is simply the biggest fight that can be made in boxing and is what the world wants to see.”

Hall of Famer Bob Arum stated: “Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the best heavyweights of their era. This undisputed battle in the beautiful city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promises to be a sensational fight and a history-making event.

“Fury is a great heavyweight champion, but you can never count out Usyk. He’s a former Olympic champion who has already conquered two weight divisions.”

Usyk’s manager, Alex Krassyuk, has no doubts about his charge becoming a two-weight, four-belt ruler.

“The world has finally got it! – I’m proud of Usyk, with respect to Tyson. Let the best man win, and we celebrate Usyk’s second undisputed victory!”

