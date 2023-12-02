Callum Walsh makes moves with two sanctioning bodies

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), coming off his career best victory over top New York City based prospect Ismael Villarreal on November 9, has charged up the world rankings of two sanctioning bodies.

The hard-hitting Cork, Ireland native has been rated at #15 by both the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The southpaw holds the WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title which he has defended twice.

Callum Walsh rises with WBC and IBF

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the WBC and the IBF along with the other honors I’ve received this year,” said the 22-year-old. “But the most important thing is to keep on improving.

“The competition will get better in the future. I’ll continue to improve as well.”

The ten-round unanimous decision over Villarreal occurred in front of a raucous crowd at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. It was broadcast globally by UFC FIGHT PASS.

Walsh is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions. He’s trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, CA.

Said Loeffler, “Callum is only nine fights into his professional career. He has proven to be well ahead of all other young fighters in boxing.

“He was sensational against Villarreal who was arguably undefeated with 14 victories entering the fight.”

“No other young fighter in boxing has accomplished what Callum has. He truly is deserving of this year’s Prospect of the Year honor.

“From his in the ring performances against top competition to his headlining fights on both coasts. He’s now being ranked in the top 15 by the WBC and IBF.

“The future is very bright for Callum. Expect to see much more of him in 2024.”