Lauren Price faces Silvia Bortot on Billam-Smith vs Masternak

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price MBE will face Silvia Bortot on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith’s WBO World Cruiserweight Title defense.

Billam-Smtih goes up against Mateusz Masternak on Sunday, December 10th live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Price (5-0, 1 KO) is on a fast track to World Title success following a glittering amateur career. Having made history earlier this year by becoming the first female to win a British title, ‘The Lucky One’, will be aiming to end 2023 with a statement win against Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs).

The Italian is a former EBU European Super Lightweight Champion who went the distance with former Unified World Champion Mikaela Mayer in Manchester in September, the same night Price secured her fifth pro-victory against Lolita Muzeya.

Price knows a victory can put her in the mix for big fights at welterweight including a showdown with the winner of the upcoming IBF World Title contest between BOXXER stablemate Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer.

“I’m looking forward to December 10th and continuing my progression by finishing the year with a good win to take me into 2024,” said Price. “Bortot is a good opponent, she’s game and tough like them all but I believe I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. She boxed Mayer in her last fight and gave her a good ten rounds so she will be a good step up. There are some great female fights coming up and I believe next year I will be involved in the big fights.”

“Lauren is an exceptional talent and one of the future stars of this sport,” said BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “She is already closing in on World Titles and in just her sixth fight is taking another step up on December 10th. 2024 can be a massive year for her but first she must overcome a tough test against Silvia Bortot.”

Price joins fellow Olympic medallist Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) in action in Bournemouth. Whittaker has got off to a blistering start to his career since turning professional in the wake of his 2020 silver medal glory, wowing crowds around the country with his flamboyant and unorthodox style. The 26-year-old is returning to the south coast, where he made his professional debut, and is looking to end the year on a high with another memorable performance.

Fans can also look forward to a potential show-stealing showdown between Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) and Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KO) for the vacant English Super Welterweight Title.

RETURN OF THE KING: Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak takes place on Sunday, December 10th at the Bournemouth International Centre and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Tickets for the year-ending BOXXER show are already sold out.