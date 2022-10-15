Shields vs Marshall LIVE results from O2 Arena in London

World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title.

Claressa Shields brings her WBA, IBF, and WBC championships to the table against old amateur rival Savannah Marshall.

Putting her WBO version on the line, Marshall holds a victory over Shields before they both entered the professional ranks.

Also on the bill, Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner battle it out in a super-featherweight unification.

Shields vs Marshall – Results from London

Shannon Ryan moved her CV to 3-0 with a victory over Buchra El Quaissi. Ryan cruised through the rounds to win via decision.

Earlier, Ginny Fuchs went 2-0 following her pro debut in April. The American southpaw beat Gemma Ruegg in every round to take a 60-54 victory with the third official.

County Durham’s Georgia O’Connor won all four rounds against Joyce Van Ee to record a third win in her first year as a pro.

Germany southpaw Sarah Leighmann took victory in the opener when scoring a 59-55 points win over Bec Connolly.

Shields vs Marshall – Remaining bouts:

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner – 9st 3lb 5oz (129 lbs)

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik

Karriss Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva

April Hunter 11st vs Erica Alvarez

Ebonie Jones vs Jasmina Nad

BOXXER LEGACY

Shields vs Marshall takes place Saturday, October 15th at The O2 in London, with long-time rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall headlining for the undisputed world middleweight championship.

It’s the most-anticipated women’s fight of all time and one of the UK’s most significant sporting events of the year. Shields vs Marshall is the first-ever all-female bill in the UK.

The fight – for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world – headlines the event and brings a decade-long rivalry to the boil for the biggest fight in the history of female boxing.

Things are no less heated between the co-headline competitors: Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner had to be separated at the weigh-in when they faced off for photos after making weight.

Having exchanged increasingly strong words for weeks, things boiled over today: as things began to turn physical during the face-off, security stepped in to separate the pair. Mayer swung a kick at Baumgardner in the process, prompting an angry reaction from the Baumgardner team.

WBO and IBF world champion Mayer and WBC champion Baumgardner face off in a 130lb unification bout in the chief support bout.

The card also features Olympians Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, and Caroline Dubois.

All the action airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland and on ESPN in the USA.

