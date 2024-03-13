Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price to challenge Jessica McCaskill

Olympic Gold Medallist Lauren Price MBE will challenge Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles on Saturday, May 11th at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Following a glittering amateur career that saw her claim Commonwealth, European and World glory on route to making history as the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, Price (6-0, 1 KO) can write her name in the record books again by becoming Wales’ first female world champion.

The 29-year-old from Ystrad Mynach is yet to lose a round in the professional ranks but will face by far her toughest career test when she attempts to dethrone current welterweight ruler McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs).

McCaskill versus Price will top a huge night of boxing in the Welsh capital as Price looks to secure world honours in front of her home fans. Price is no stranger to representing her country on the world stage having earned 52 caps for the Welsh national football team before deciding to focus her talents on boxing.

McCaskill, from Chicago, Illinois, is a two-weight world champion, who unified the WBA and WBC World Super Lightweight Titles before moving up in weight to end Cecilia Brækhus’ decade long reign at the top of the welterweight division.

Toppling Braekhus with back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022, McCaskill became undisputed champion at 147 lbs, a weight class where she remains undefeated.

McCaskill has previously challenged Katie Taylor for the WBA World Lightweight Title in 2017 and Chantelle Cameron for the Undisputed Super Lightweight World Titles in 2022. Most recently, McCaskill fought to a draw with Britain’s Sandy Ryan in a fiercely contested welterweight unification clash.

Lauren Price MBE said: “I’m over the moon for this fight to finally be getting announced. I know Ben Shalom and my team have been working very hard behind the scenes to make this happen so I just want to say a big thank you to them.

“The fact it’s in Cardiff is amazing. I’ve not boxed there since I first started out which was a good few years back now. I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my friends, family and Welsh supporters who have been great in supporting me throughout my career. It’ll be an incredible night for sure, to beat the reigning champion in Wales and keep the world titles here will be some feeling!

“Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She’s game, experienced and strong but I’ll be 100% ready for whatever she brings on the night. I believe in my ability. I back myself and like I said earlier, I can’t wait to bring those world titles back home to Wales, and hopefully this will line me up to bring more massive nights back to Wales in the near future.”

Jessica McCaskill said: “I don’t know much about Price but when it comes to fighters from the UK the expectation is usually lots of back pedalling and holding. I don’t know if this will be the case but coming to Wales means Price is hopefully going to want to put on a good show. That’s exactly what I want because I plan on doing the same. I’m here to steal all of her fans. I’m going to show her what it takes to be a champion and the belts will be coming back to America with me.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Lauren Price is one of the most talented and decorated athletes that Wales has ever produced. With that, as a promoter, comes great pressure to deliver nights that can forge a legacy. I’m delighted to deliver a huge world title opportunity for Lauren against a very dangerous and experienced champion in Jessica McCaskill. This is a chance for Lauren to establish herself as one of boxing’s future pound-for-pound stars. I believe we are looking at an icon of the sport. She is already a gold medallist, already an MBE, and this is a real milestone and a monumental moment in her career. This is something she has worked towards since she first put on a pair of gloves. I expect a hero’s welcome for her in Cardiff and hopefully a historic performance and the first of many memorable nights in Wales.”

Lauren Price MBE challenges Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Championships on Saturday, May 11th at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.