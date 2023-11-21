Deontay Wilder loses WBC heavyweight title chance until 2025

Deontay Wilder has lost the opportunity to move one step closer to his dream of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

World Boxing News reported that Wilder was to be named in a WBC final eliminator at the WBC Convention in Uzbekistan.

However, that intention came with the stipulation that an agreed fight with Anthony Joshua occurred in December.

Wilder and Joshua confirmed they would compete in separate bouts on December 23. This led the World Boxing Council to overlook Wilder for a mandatory opportunity.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman explained that their number one contender match-up would be delayed until further notice, possibly until 2025.

When will Deontay Wilder fight for the heavyweight title again?

“The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bout is confirmed for the undisputed championship,” said Mauricio Sulaiman in Tashkent.

“The WBC has granted sanctioning this fight with the specific provision of a rematch.”

This means with Fury and Usyk battling in February and again around October, Wilder is out of the picture even if he defeats Joshua that same year.

It won’t be until late 2024 that the WBC will name Wilder as a mandatory challenger. He would then fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk in 2025.

By that time, Wilder will be pushing 40.

The news comes after Wilder failed to agree a deal with Andy Ruiz Jr. when the WBC first sanctioned a final eliminator for its number one in the ratings.

“The WBC did make a ruling during the convention last year to have a mandatory process [between Wilder and Ruiz],” said Sulaiman.

“Those fights did not happen. At this moment, the WBC will not address the mandatory position.”

December 23 – Day of Reckoning

He concluded that once Wilder and Joshua fight separately in Riyadh on Christmas Eve Eve, more will be known about the organization’s direction.

“On December 23, we will have many heavyweight fights affecting the heavyweight rankings.

“At this moment, there is no proposal for a final eliminator.

“We have the heavyweight champion of the world fighting for the undisputed, with at least one confirmed bout after that. There is no mandatory position process.”

Frank Sanchez and Arslanbek Makhkudov compete on that bill and are highly ranked alongside Wilder and Joshua.

If Wilder or Joshua [or both] lose at ‘Day of Reckoning,’ the WBC will push for Sanchez or Makhkudov [or both] to fight for the WBC opportunity.

