Anthony Joshua headlining Dec 23, not Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua is the headline act on December 23 in Saudi Arabia, not his American rival Deontay Wilder.

That’s according to Matchroom Boxing. The promoters state AJ is the leading man at Riyadh Season’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ event.

Wilder had spoken about the situation upon returning to the United States. He told 78 Sports TV that he expected a coin flip to decide who would be the main event.

However, Joshua’s fight with Otto Wallin will be the last action of the night. Wilder’s clash with Joseph Parker will precede that, states Matchroom.

Deontay Wilder is not headlining December 23

“Anthony Joshua will headline a historic night of boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as he faces a ‘Day of Reckoning’ on Saturday, December 23 – along with world champions Dmitry Bivol and Jai Opetaia,” they claimed.

This will be news to Wilder and potentially another argument between the pair, who haven’t seen eye-to-eye on negotiations over the past five years.

World Boxing News was highly involved with Wilder’s team when a fight between the two collapsed. Joshua had promised to sign the contract but backtracked and turned to Alexander Povetkin when the WBA gave them 48 hours to negotiate his mandatory.

Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn jumped on the fight. That’s despite weeks of talks with Wilder and co-manager Shelly Finkel. They didn’t ask the WBA for an exception to face Wilder, which WBN revealed after would have been accepted.

Nonetheless, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that Riyadh Season 2023 would play host to the ‘Day of Reckoning.’

The event will allow Joshua and Wilder to appear on the same bill. The former world heavyweight champions are expected to battle each other in 2024.

Joshua vs Wallin

‘Day of Reckoning’ features some of the most famous boxing world champions and leading contenders from the top weight divisions at Kingdom Arena.

An unprecedented line-up on a night of boxing will see two-time unified heavyweight ruler Joshua go up against ex-Tyson Fury opponent Wallin. The winner will close in on challenging for title honors in 2024.

Former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker takes on Wilder. At the same time, IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic is fighting Mark De Mori in a one-sided heavyweight shootout.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said: “The ‘Day of Reckoning’ fights constitute the highly anticipated event offered by Riyadh Season for boxing fans this year.

“It brings together several world boxing champions in groundbreaking bouts.”

Wilder may have something to say about being the warm-up act to Joshua, though.

