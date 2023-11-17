Heavyweight Nathan Gorman faces Ukrainian test on Dec 1

Heavyweight contender Nathan Gorman goes straight back in at the deep end when he faces Ukrainian Bohdan Myronets on December 1, live and free-to-air on Channel 5.

Gorman returns to the ring for the first time since last year’s three-round shoot-out for the British title with Fabio Wardley, after a training injury to Lee McGregor has forced his clash with Isaac Lowe to be rearranged.

The highly anticipated WBO European title showdown between McGregor and Lowe will now take place, early in the New Year.

But the bumper Wasserman Boxing show in Bolton, delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, goes on – and now with a heavyweight humdinger on the card as Gorman and Byronets collide.

And Roman Fury, fresh from his brutal stoppage win in Brighton live on Channel 5 last week, is also in action at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Friday, December 1.

The European flyweight title fight between the ferocious Chloe Watson and Justine Lallemand headlines this pre-Christmas cracker, with the big-punching match-up between Gorman and Myronets also showcased live on free-to-air television.

Myronets stunned Kash Ali in Edinburgh in the summer and now he wants to add Gorman to his list of UK scalps.

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “We’re so disappointed for Lee because he was looking in great shape ahead of this cracker of a fight with Lowe.

“But the contest will still go ahead, early in the New Year, when Lee is fit and firing again, and it will be worth the wait I can guarantee you that.

“In its place for our December 1 show in Bolton, live on Channel 5, comes the return of Nathan Gorman, who goes into a tough, tough fight with Bohdan Myronets.

“This a heavy-duty, big-punching match-up that will not be for the faint-hearted, so make sure you tune-in.

“And it supports a brilliant showdown for the European flyweight title as the future of women’s boxing, Chloe Watson, takes on Justine Lallemand.

“We’ve also got Roman Fury, Dan Toward, Codie Smith and many more on a bumper show in Bolton!”

Brilliant amateur Toward makes his professional debut in Bolton, the electric Smith looks to finish his first year as a pro in style, while James Moorcroft meets Matthew Rennie in a fight that is guaranteed to deliver.

The massive card is also packed with an array of talent, including Adbul Khan, the cousin of British boxing great Amir, Nelson Birchall, Ted Jackson and Immad Naseeb.

For any fans looking for ticket refunds, please contact your point of purchase