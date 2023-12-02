Heavyweight related to Tyson Fury tapes up belly rolls – then loses

A heavyweight related to Tyson Fury as first cousin suffered a shock defeat after weighing in at a career-high the day before.

After returning from over a year out of the ring, Nathan Gorman scaled over twenty pounds more than his previous heaviest.

Despite being forced to gaffa tape his shorts due to his excessive belly rolls causing problems, Gorman lost a close decision to Ukraine’s Bohdan Myronets.

The heavyweight problem for Nathan Gorman

The mammoth Gorman, who weighed 296.3lbs and was eighty pounds heavier than Myronets, struggled throughout.

A scrappy affair ended with Myronets – who upset Kash Ali in July – being awarded a 77-76 victory after eight rounds.

Gorman is now in journeyman territory despite being tipped for big things earlier in his career. Gorman weighed 252 pounds on his pro debut and looked like a powerhouse.

Since then, something has gone wrong, and there seems to be no way back.

Wasserman results

Chloe Watson said, “This is just the beginning,” after she won the European flyweight title in a bruising Bolton battle.

The pride of Birkenhead defeated France’s Justine Lallemand on points at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last night. The ringside judges awarded her victory with scores of 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

Watson, 23, was roared on by a raucous band of supporters at the Wasserman Boxing event as she claimed the first title of her professional career in only her seventh professional contest.

Guided in the corner by British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Watson got to grips with the experienced Lallemand and her relentless pressure as she took a unanimous decision win in front of the Channel 5 cameras.

After a fight, Watson said: “It was a good scrap, as you can see from the bump on my head!

“This is my first title as a professional. It means so much. I knew this fight was a step in the right direction. The gym still has loads to work on, so this is just the beginning.”

Following Watson’s title triumph, super-welterweight Dan Toward stepped into the ring for the first time as a professional and made a massive statement.

The ten-time national amateur champion from Newcastle stopped Fabrizio Rubino late in the second round to announce himself in the paid ranks.

He told Channel 5 afterward: “I am my own worst critic and always feel like I can box better. It was still a good performance, and I got the finish.

“I’m back out again in Sunderland on December 16 on the Josh Kelly undercard. I will be bringing big nights to the North East myself in the future.”

