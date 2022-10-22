Nathan Gorman looks forward to British heavyweight title shot on Nov 26

Two heavyweight monsters collide when the current IBF International Heavyweight Champion Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs) comes head-to-head with Fabio Wardley (13-0, 12 KOs) for the British Heavyweight Championship during the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin card on November 26.

Gorman has made a swift return to boxing in destructive fashion having dished out two knockouts in both bouts he’s had this past 12 months. The 26-year-old has long been mentioned as a potential challenger for the British title in the near future after impressive performances, and now his time has finally come to seize the moment as he eyes up more gold to wrap around his waist.

“It’s my second opportunity fighting for the British title, so I’ve got to take it with both hands and this time it isn’t going anywhere other than back home with me,” said Gorman.

“It’s against Fabio Wardley, and I know I’ll be facing the best Wardley that has ever entered that ring. Unfortunately for him, that will be met with the best Nathan Gorman, who is improving every second he spends in that gym.”

Finally confirmed to be the man in line to face Fabio Wardley next, Gorman appreciates the impressive record of his opponent means there must be respect for the power on show. Power is a given such a division, but experience is not, especially when fighters are yet to be faced with true adversity. The Cheshire-born man believes this will be one of the factors that will see his hand raised as Wardley finds himself swimming in unfamiliar waters.

“The thing I have that he doesn’t possess is the experience. I’ve already been in there with tougher questions that I have come through and answered, whereas I’m his acid test,” said Gorman.

“It’ll be interesting if he lasts longer than rounds 5 or 6, or he has a cut eye, and things aren’t going his way.”

There had been rumour that Gorman was lined up to fight in Bolton on September 17 and went through a thorough camp to prepare in case a fight materialised. Now, with two camps under his belt alongside his historic fighting heritage, the big-punching powerhouse is ready to shine on this huge domestic stage.

It is easy to forget Gorman is still young in the fight game but is looking to come and showcase he is the man to take the heavyweight division by storm. With his eyes firmly fixed on the prize, all the sacrifices have lead to this defining moment in his already busy career.

“I think people need to be ready for a Nathan Gorman win but done in extremely good style. I’m prepared, and preparing, for this like nothing you’ve ever seen,” he said.

“I’ve been to hell and back during some of these camps and having been due to fight in September I’ve got that additional preparation from there behind me. The gym has been my second home for nearly half a year, and he isn’t going to be able to match what I bring.”

Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, said, “Nathan has made a fantastic comeback this year having had 18-months out, with the quick capture of an IBF title being proof of that.

“Of course, the British Heavyweight Championship is one of the most respected titles in boxing and will propel him on to the world stage even further. We’re very confident Nathan will get the job done on November 26 and set up a HUGE 2023.”