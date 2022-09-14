Opponent named for Troy Williamson on Sept 17 in Bolton

The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a huge night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.

In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time it is in the form of David Benitez ( (8-7, 2 KOs) and not Walter ‘El Yacare’ Sequeira (25-9-1, 17 KOs) who faces off against Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) in the main event of the evening.

A fight that has come in to replace Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs), who is continuing to focus on his British title preparations as mandatory for the heavyweight title against Fabio Wardley, Williamson is excited ahead of his Bolton appearance on the Channel 5 card.

Darlington’s Williamson is prepared to run through every wall to get to his ideal North East bout against Josh ‘Pretty Boy’ Kelly (12-1-1). After a succesful defence of his Lonsdale belt, he can’t wait to dust off his gloves and get the wheels back in motion ahead of the potential fight with the Newcastle’s Kelly.

“Everyone knows I’ve got my sights set on a fight with Josh Kelly and so this contest in Bolton on Saturday night is the perfect opportunity to sharpen my tools,” said Williamson. “I have no doubt that Josh will be watching my performance closely and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and fight for the first time since my British title defence in March.”

Wasserman Boxing presents Lyndon Arthur’s (19-1, 13 KOs) explosive return to the squared circle as he looks to tame the tough Argentine, Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1) at Light Heavyweight. A fiery all-Welsh British Lightweight title affair will also feature between current champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) and Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs), as well as “Trojan” Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) putting on the battle armour as part of a huge night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.