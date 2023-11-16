The International Boxing Hall of Fame needs your support

The International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) continues to be resilient in the face of economic pressures of recent years.

Following the tumultuous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of on-site events, including the revered Annual Hall of Fame Weekend in 2020 and 2021, IBHOF made a triumphant return with the historic Trilogy Induction Weekend in June 2022.

This momentous occasion honored the Classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022, signifying a pivotal step forward for the organization.

The 2023 Induction Weekend faced an unforeseen challenge. The Hall contended with unfavorable air conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires, impacting the scheduled events.

Presently, the Hall grapples with rising costs triggered by inflation, presenting a fresh set of challenges.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame

“Despite formidable challenges, our commitment to preserving the rich history of boxing remains steady,” stated Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The ongoing support from the boxing community is vital as we navigate these challenging times.”

In light of these circumstances, the Hall of Fame is issuing a heartfelt fall appeal to its boxing community friends and supporters seeking donations. The essential contributions will enable IBHOF to uphold its mission of honoring and commemorating the sport.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who passionately champion the Hall of Fame’s legacy,” continued Brophy. “Together with the support from boxing enthusiasts worldwide, we are confident in our ability to weather these challenges.”

Donations can be made via check or money order. They should be made payable to the International Boxing Hall of Fame, by phone order with a charge card (V/MC/DISCOVER/AMEX) or via PayPal on the Hall of Fame’s official website, www.ibhof.com.

All donations are tax-deductible. Contributions can be made in the name of your favorite boxing personality, family member, or friend.