Legends, including Floyd Mayweather, honored at Hall of Fame Induction

Floyd Mayweather was among the attendees as several greats of the sport took their places in the history books in Las Vegas.

This past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame celebrated its 10th Annual Induction Weekend at the beautiful Resorts World.

Due to the pandemic, The Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame honored the Class of 2020, Class of 2021, and Class of 2022 all in one spectacular TRILOGY weekend.

Events were SOLD OUT for all activities, which started Friday afternoon with a Meet & Greet with Champions, followed by a VIP Cocktail Party with inductees and guest Champions.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather rubbed shoulders with many superstars, including former opponent Jose Luis Castillo.

Saturday morning was kicked off with the 4th Annual WBC NVBHOF Green Belt Challenge with over twenty bouts and many Boxers anxious to showcase their Boxing skills in front of the Boxing Legends.

The winner for Outstanding Female Boxer was Margarita Sierra of Houston, TX, and Outstanding Male Boxer, Dylan Capetillo of Las Vegas, NV.

Immediately following the Green Belt Challenge, the red carpet was rolled out and ready for the Champions attending the 10th Annual Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Gala Induction Dinner.

There was no empty seat in the house as inductees started arriving at the beautiful Rose Ballroom of the Resorts World Las Vegas. Inductees were as follows:

CLASS OF 2020

Nevada Resident Boxers

Clarence “Bones” Adams

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas

Non-Nevada Resident Boxers

Jose Luis Castillo

Miguel Cotto

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson

Danny Lopez

Azumah “The Professor” Nelson

James “Lights Out” Toney

Andre “SOG” Ward

Non-Boxer Inductees

Lorenzo Fertitta

Sammy Macias

Carlos Padilla

Jose Sulaiman

CLASS OF 2021

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Roy Jones Jr.

CLASS OF 2022

Kennedy McKinney

Vince Phillips

Iran Barkley

Ray Mercer

Michael Nunn

Israel Vazquez

Mia St. John

Gary Shaw

Jerry Izenberg

Hector Camacho

Bob Foster

Congratulations to Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Founder Rich Marotta and President Michelle Corrales-Lewis on hosting an extremely successful TRILOGY weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas.

It was definitely an event no Boxing fan wants to miss, the Grammys of Boxing!

