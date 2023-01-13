It’s shocking that Ricky Hatton is not in the Boxing Hall of Fame

World Boxing News poses the question, Why is the ‘Hitman’ Ricky Hatton not in the International Boxing Hall of Fame?

Hatton is arguably the most followed British fighter of all time. The Mancunian headlined in Las Vegas and became one of only a handful of UK boxers to become prominent names in the United States.

Retiring in 2012 after a failed comeback, Hatton was a two-weight world champion and remained one of the most loved in his home country.

Now a successful trainer and manager, ‘The Hitman’ is enjoying the fruits of his labor. He’s welcomed the likes of Tyson Fury, Frank Bruno, and many more to his Hyde Gym.

Hatton was in the corner for Fury’s first fight with Deontay Wilder.

Get Ricky Hatton in the Boxing Hall of Fame

But there’s one thing missing…and that’s a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Of course, the last Brit to be inducted was Joe Calzaghe in 2014. Standing alongside his father Enzo, who recently passed away, the Calzaghes both cried tears of joy at the Canastota honor.

Traveling to New York, Calzaghe was the picture of happiness. His career achievements were rightly recognized on a worldwide scale.

Ironically, Carl Froch – a staunch rival of Calzaghe’s despite the pair never meeting in the ring, will be up next in 2023.

But there aren’t many who would argue that Hatton deserves the same accolade, maybe even before Froch.

Thousand followed the 44-year-old like the Pied Piper wherever he fought. Hatton defeated the likes of Paulie Malignaggi, Jose Luis Castillo, and Luis Collazo during a stellar stateside run.

Exceptional C.V.

One man stands out on what is an exceptional C.V. possessed by Hatton. That great is Kostya Tszyu, a Hall of Famer himself and one of the significant reasons Hatton has a case to be included.

An underdog at the time, Hatton stopped Tszyu late in the fight, ending the Russian-born Australian’s career at the age of 35.

Tszyu certainly had enough left to carry on, but Hatton’s sheer determination to be a champion drove him to triumph.

For that, and what followed in America, Ricky Hatton has to be a strong consideration for 2024.

Deserved the honor in 2023

Defeats to legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao aside, Hatton still earned the right to compete against the two biggest superstars in recent memory.

The list for 2023 has already been named. It includes Timothy Bradley Jr., Froch, and Rafael Marquez. Hatton arguably should be ahead of at least two of those retired fighters.

Furthermore, the IBHOF movement of late shows Hatton’s era is in the thoughts of those in charge of the ballot.

The likable Briton will come up in those conversations shortly, hopefully in 2024.

It’s an embarrassment that six years have now passed since Hatton was eligible for inclusion. Get him in there!

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN.