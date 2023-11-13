Deontay Wilder’s three-loss brother: I dominated every fight

Deontay Wilder’s boxer brother, Marsellos Wilder, says he’s dominated every fighter he ever faced despite losing three of eight bouts.

Marsellos is contemplating another return after being knocked out in 2019 and beaten on points through a 2022 comeback.

Wilder admits to being taught to fight by a non-boxing coach, but despite his amateurish mistakes, he’s been on top in every bout so far.

“All my fights, I have dominated everything in front of me, easily winning every round on the cards,” assured Wilder. “Every [loss was a] lesson I took was from guys who were nothing close to better than me.

“I was destroying [them] but from a lack of experience and amateurish mistake. Every [loss was a] lesson from something new. I never [made] the same mistake from an orthodox [right-handed] fighter and a southpaw [left-handed] fighter.

“But in this sport, you can be winning the whole fight. One small mistake can cause you to lose it all. I’m thankful for what I have been through because it helped me grow into what I am now.

“I know what pressure looks like. I know what pressure feels like.”

On his unorthodox path to becoming a boxer, the cruiserweight added: “I was promised things that were never fulfilled headed into being pro.

“But they say life is about taking risks, and I am that guy who’s not scared to take a leap and try to fly. I was never given anything but a blessing of an opportunity that I humbly embraced.

“I taught myself how to box with the assistance of a local trainer who had limited experience, who never boxed. He gave his best, and I salute that.

“I reached out to a couple of people I know could have helped me raise my game to another level physically and mentally, but they declined me. So I had to learn on the go.”

Concluding on not wanting his brother’s help despite being a WBC heavyweight champion at the time, Wilder said: “Everything felt awkward [with Deontay], especially being related to someone who mastered the sport.

“His success becomes the odds against you. I have been through the mud with this s***, and not one time did I ever complain. I never made excuses or shied away from anything that was set against me.”

Marsellos and Deontay have sparred together, which would have been invaluable to the younger Wilder. However, putting that into practice in the ring has become another story entirely.

The one thing Marsellos does have open to him is influencer boxing. A fight against Tommy Fury could be a money-spinner if Marsellos can get a couple of wins under his belt moving forward.

So far, Marsellos has lost to William Deets [6-12], Dustin Long [KO 2-1-2], and Eric Abraham [6-13].

