Harlem Eubank stops Timo Schwarzkopf in eleven

Harlem Eubank’s huge Brighton homecoming inspired the best performance of his career as he stopped Timo Schwarzkopf.

Eubank was the first of his famous fighting family to headline in their hometown since Chris Eubank Senior defended his world title in the seaside resort in the early 1990s.

And he didn’t disappoint the Brighton faithful, who witnessed a dazzling and vicious display from the 29-year-old who became the first man to halt the battle-hardened Schwarzkopf, stopping the German in the eleventh round.

The fans at the Brighton Centre, who had seen Eubank floor Schwarzkopf in the third round, were treated to a statement performance from the unbeaten Harlem, who now moves to 19-0 after a whipping right hook sent his opponent to the canvas for the second time in the fight.

Schwarzkopf got to his feet, but the referee said he was in no condition to carry on and stopped the fight after 42 seconds of the penultimate round.

Harlem Eubank told Channel 5: “It was great. I am the WBO Global champion. Timo doesn’t get stopped, but I showed what I can do.

“I can move, I can dance, I can sting them. I dropped him early, showed perseverance, and got the finish. That was the special homecoming I wanted.

“Look at the support; it’s crazy, and it was a beautiful reception from my home people.

“If you get past the trickery and the dancing, you’ll see the power.”

Harlem Eubank vs Schwarzkopf – Results from Brighton

Ben Andrews 39-37 Patryk Polasik

Oliver Zaren 60-55 Bahadur Karami

Tiernan Bradley 60-52 Michal Bulik

JP O’Meara 38-37 Karl Sampson

Sultan Zaurbek WTKO6 Sergio Sosa

Tom Welland WTKO4 Francisco Rodriguez

Tommy Welch WRTD4 Jonathan Vergara

Lerrone Richards 79-74 Mickey Ellison

Harlem Eubank WTKO11 Timo Schwarzkopf

Roman Fury WKO3 Bradley Davies

Harvey Dykes 40-36 Erik Nazaryan

