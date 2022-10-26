Eubank vs Farrell, Liam Williams returns on Channel 5

Unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) faces the former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) at London’s famous York Hall on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.

Eubank has produced some stunning performances on route to his clash with Farrell, with a notable knockout coming in London on May 13 where he convincingly dispatched the wily Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd within two rounds.

It was another test passed with flying colours for Eubank, who was full of confidence as he kept his ‘0’ intact alongside his lofty ambitions.

With each performance, Eubank continues to show his development and ever-growing intentions for bigger fights and bigger honours.

The 28-year-old showed another side to both his mindset and skillset in Newcastle on June 30 against Eliot Chavez when his Mexican opponent was rightfully disqualified.

After multiple punches once the bell signalled the end of the round, or a break had been called by referee Kenny Pringle, it was clear Eubank’s dominance had forced his opponent into such frustrations.

“Firstly, fighting at York Hall feels like home due to a lot of my early fights learning the craft taking place there and, historically, many great fighters have fought inside them four walls,” said Eubank.

“Topping my own show feels like a huge moment for me, the next phase of my career is pushing towards the top of the division and showing the world what I can do. Success is when preparation meets opportunity, and I’m just looking seize every moment inside the ring.”

The previous mention of the Sean Dodd knockout was a moment that the boxing scene witnessed a dangerous tool Eubank could call upon; his left hand.

Such highlight knockouts can cause mania surrounding a boxer and increase the expectation that they will always be dishing out destructive finishes. Boxing comes first according to the composed Brighton man, who will look to lead with what he does best.

“It’s all about going in there with a clear mind and not chasing the knockout but to look to box and create the opportunities. The opportunities present themselves naturally, and that’s where I will get the KO,” he said.

“It’s all about fighting my fight, and if I do so I’ll get to show people another glimpse of my ability and the different components of my game. It’s about me focusing on performing to MY best.”

“I’m still uncovering and developing a lot of my strengths – but I have good speed, tenacity and good IQ. There’s plenty more to uncover and show. I look at the strengths of my opponent, and how I can neutralise and negate their strongest attributes.”

Liverpool’s Tom Farrell will provide plenty of fresh questions for Eubank to answer in a hotly anticipated Super Lightweight showdown, with both fighters brimming with confidence off the back of wins in their last bouts.

Farrell defeated a potential Nigerian nightmare in Olaide Fijabi at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool back on June 30 as he did enough to convince the judges when he outpointed his opponent in a hard fought contest, and is looking to get another win to halt the Eubank rise.

“He’s undefeated and he’s promoted by Wasserman, so there’s a lot of pressure on him now. He’s going to be scared to lose his undefeated record, and I’ve got the experience on him with the amount of rounds I’ve banked during my career,” said Farrell.

“I can box and I’m a natural fighter. He looks like a sharp boxer, who has started to punch a bit of late, but he does make mistakes. I think his lack of experience in tough fights will prove to be his downfall.”

Farrell will be showing up incredibly game, knowing all the notoriety of being a Eubank adds extra hype around the event. It’s an opportunity to walk out with the headlines and take the baton from Eubank on his title pursuit.

There have been many famous nights at the prestigious York Hall, and Farrell has every intention of adding this bout to the history books. ‘Fazza’ has already experienced some big fights against the likes of Ohara Davies, and knows the invaluable lessons learnt through high-pressure environments can give him the edge.

“His name gives you a bit of a clue about his pedigree, being a Eubank means he comes from good stock where boxing runs through his veins. From what I have seen of him he looks like a good fighter,” said Farrell.

“We’re fighting at arguably the most well-known fighting venue in the UK at York Hall, a place where fans know their boxing and my travelling faithful can enjoy another memorable night. I’m technically a veteran now so I’ve got to use that experience to my advantage.”

One of Britain’s most respected fighters, Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) is gearing up for another shot at the world title and is hoping for a big win London to set that up . Williams, from Wales, recovered from an early knockdown to push Demitrius Andrade all the way in a 2021 WBO world middleweight title fight.

True to his nature, the former two-weight British champion returned to action in another huge clash, when he met Chris Eubank Junior in early 2022. Williams, who has a massive following in his homeland, shook off flash knockdowns early on to eat away at Eubank’s lead on the scorecards and fight back during the second half of the fight in Cardiff, before losing on points.

Former Team GB talent Chloe Watson also features as she returns to ‘The home of Boxing’ when she enters York Hall. Watson (3-0) returns to the historic venue where she debuted back in November 2021, and will be looking to show how incredibly she’s progressed since then.

Win number four in the paid ranks will be the only thing on her mind after winning on home soil in Merseyside in June, in what was her first six rounder against Fara El Bousairi. The Birkenhead boxer, who trains under the former light welterweight and welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton, will be expecting new levels of competition as she continues to rise through the Flyweight ranks.

Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) joins a stacked York Hall card, as she looks to build on her five-fight winning streak to continue pushing towards a Featherweight title. Wildheart has not been shy about her goal of winning a championship belt since she turned professional in 2017, having consistently impressed only suffering one loss via a debateable split-decision result going against her.

Wildheart continues to prove how hungry of a fighter she is as she eyes up a big win at York Hall having last fought on October 7, where she recorded her tenth professional with a six-round shut-out decision over Claudia Ferenczi in Rotherham. A similar performance could see the Featherweight, fighting out of Essex, step closer to her dream of becoming a world champion.

“If you look for historic nights of boxing in this country, York Hall stands head and shoulders above most other places to put on a night of fighting action,” said Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland.

“You have one fighter who is undefeated in Harlem Eubank. If he can overcome a fighter such as Tom Farrell who has been in that ring with some top talent, then we know the next step for Harlem could be a big one. Whoever comes out of this incredible fight with their hand raised will surely assert themselves as the next Super Lightweight contender!”

Wasserman Boxing and Infinitum Entertainment are proud to be partnering Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity for the upcoming event at York Hall on Friday November 25 – “Nobody should face breast cancer alone. Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity provides practical and emotional support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, promotes breast health awareness and funds vital secondary breast cancer research.”

*The York Hall event on November 25 will also provide a break in the boxing action for a live watch along of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup game*

