Multi-million dollar Manny Pacquiao fight in serious danger

Manny Pacquiao looks set to miss out on a 25 million dollar fight in early 2024 as his opponent has lined up a second bout in two months.

Pacquiao announced an exhibition with Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek last summer. The initial date was stated to be in the first part of 2024.

However, Buakaw fought in bareknuckle on November 4, defeating Saenchai on points. He will now follow that up with a clash in December. If Buakaw suffers an injury or loses, he must cancel or delay the Pacquiao fight further.

Given that Pacquiao is in training and looking to return soon and has his eyes on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Buakaw exhibition may now be dead in the water.

Manny Pacquiao’s opponent returns on December 2

Buakaw is scheduled to compete at Bangkok‘s Rajadamnern Stadium on Saturday, December 2. The event is part of the RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern Muay Thai Series.

“The King of Muay Thai” will now thrill fans again by attempting to further his already glowing legacy in his chosen sport.

Global Sports Ventures co-founder and CEO Thainchai Pisitwuttinan is delighted to have the kickboxing legend on board. However, his statement on the tournament does give those hoping to see Pacquiao vs Buakaw some hope that the fight will go ahead later in 2024.

“RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern will be our biggest tournament this year,” he said. “It could also be the last fight of Buakaw as a Muay Thai boxer before he switches to something new.

“It’s a match that no Muay Thai fan can afford to miss.”

Who will Pacquiao fight next?

Should Buakaw come through unscathed, it’s possible the Pacquiao clash could occur in February or March. Pacquiao would also have to get through a Floyd Mayweather rematch he stated was in progress.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Pacquiao told reporters the Mayweather fight was pending for December.

“It’s going to be here now [in the Middle East if the fight is made].”

“We are working on it. It’s supposed to be coming this December, but we are still working on it. We are hoping for an exhibition match.”

Asked where the rematch would occur, Pacquiao replied: “Tokyo. We are trying to promote boxing and make boxing the number one sport in the world.”

Pacquiao has also stated his desire to face Amir Khan and Gervonta Davis before embarking on a potential five-fight run at Paris 2024.

It’s a lot of activity for a soon-to-be 45-year-old boxing legend.

