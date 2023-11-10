‘Deontay Wilder would be KO’d in FIVE seconds in UFC’

Deontay Wilder has been warned he faces a challenging introduction into the UFC if the former heavyweight champion makes a promised crossover.

“The Bronze Bomber” informed fans he is considering moving to MMA and making his UFC debut in 2024. However, the American slugger would immediately be vulnerable.

Wilder is known for his stork-like legs, which supporters of the UFC were only too quick to mention when responding to the 38-year-old’s plan.

Deontay Wilder faces an early KO in the UFC

“If Deontay Wilder fights in UFC, it will only take one leg kick to end the fight. It would last all of five seconds,” said one stunning prediction.

Deontay Wilder: I’d be a dangerous man in the UFC. Deontay eating his first leg kick: pic.twitter.com/WKOfvBa1Vv — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) November 9, 2023

Wilder’s team would have to consider any baptism of fire in the UFC. Facing a known striker or even staging a about over hybrid rules might have to be stipulated.

A takedown would be unfathomable for Wilder, as his apparent strengths are in his fists. He’s not even known for his boxing ability – let alone any grappling skills.

Nonetheless, he was as confident as ever when speaking to Blue Blood Sports TV.

“People don’t know that me and Francis were supposed to fight first. Certain things came up. All I can say is it was business. That fight [Tyson Fury vs Ngannou] took place, which is cool because Francis made a name for himself,” said Wilder.

UFC and boxing champion

“I’m thinking about doing both UFC and boxing. To keep the activity alive and keep it going. I’ll be a dangerous man in the UFC, bro. With those four-ounce gloves?

“I broke the hitting bag machine with those four-ounce gloves on. That was some real stuff.

“I could see myself in [the UFC]. I want to tie it to my competitive side, wanting to do both. Get in there and show the ability and talent of what I could do.

“I don’t think there’s anything cooler than being a champion in both [UFC and boxing]. Have the titles at the same time, too.”

It’s an ambitious plan for a fighter who has only had 170 seconds in the boxing ring since late 2021. Wilder has another complete twelve-month period out of the ring, his second in the last three years.

At present, just getting him inside the ropes is becoming a struggle. Therefore, securing a boxing fight is the number one priority. Anything that comes off the back of that would be a bonus.

Wilder has a tentative date around mid-to-late January in mind. In addition, all he needs now is an opponent and a TV deal.

