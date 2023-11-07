‘Next Heavyweight King’ arrested for gun, ‘alcohol or drugs’

An undefeated heavyweight labeled as the future king by Bob Arum and Tyson Fury was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning.

Jared Anderson has noticed a 16-0 tenure in the sport with 15 knockouts. He was recently talked about as the next big thing in the division.

Heavyweight Jared Anderson was arrested

However, according to ESPN, Anderson was hauled in by police and kept locked up for eight hours. The reason given was ‘possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.’

Anderson’s brush with the law comes days after WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury bestowed the ultimate accolade on the American.

Fury spoke about “Big Baby” glowingly as he prepared to face Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

“Jared’s the man. This is the future champ right here. I said it three years ago. I stand by my words. This is the heir to the throne. You better believe it,” Fury told Queensberry.

Father John agrees with his son, Tyson. The former boxer spoke to ‘Stamina for Sale’ on YouTube to echo those sentiments.

“The only one I can think of now, he’ll be champion when Tyson’s gone, is Jared Anderson,” said John. I’ve watched him spar with Tyson. I’ve watched him fight. He’s the next big thing on the block.

The next big thing

“He’s only a kid. He’s six-foot-four″, sixteen and a half stone, and getting better every time. He will [be the next big thing].

“When you compare him to what we’ve got in the UK, there’s a huge difference in class.”

Promoter Arum told talkSPORT: “I think Jared Anderson has moved from being a prospect to a contender.

“I would put him in with anybody because there’s something magic about Anderson.”

By next year, Arum is already plotting a possible challenge against Fury.

“By 2024, he’ll be ready [to fight Fury]. That’s Jared Anderson, which will sell out the big stadium in Las Vegas.”

Despite the glowing references, the incident is yet another reminder of the problems in the US over guns. Certain boxers seem to want to go hand in hand with that kind of culture.

It’s not only the younger ones. Deontay Wilder was arrested on gun charges earlier this year at 37. The fascination with firearms is a problem that could take many years to eradicate.

Anderson will hopefully get his career back on track without further incident. He has far too much to lose to get mixed up in anything detrimental to his future.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.