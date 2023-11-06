Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent wins bareknuckle fight

Manny Pacquiao remains on course for a 2024 exhibition with Buakaw Banchamek after the Muay Thai legend came through a bareknuckle battle.

Buakaw faces Saenchai at BKFC Thailand 5 over the weekend. The 41-year-old won via a decision in a full-blooded contest.

Back in the summer, Pacquiao and Buakaw announced a $25 million exhibition would take place in the first quarter of 2024. While Pacquiao hasn’t taken a fight in between, Buakaw surprisingly agreed to face the dangerous Saenchai.

The pair didn’t hold back either. They landed solid shots throughout the contest, with Buakaw eventually coming out on top.

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw

According to the announcement, Pacquiao vs Buakaw should be next. However, Pacquiao recently lined up eight fights in the next ten months and didn’t mention Buakaw once.

The Filipino Superstar visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. While taking in the attention, “Pac-Man” confirmed talks with Amir Khan and Floyd Mayweather.

He also called out Gervonta Davis for a full welterweight contest as the former Congressman teases a return ahead of his 45th birthday.

The final piece of a busy 2024 would come as an Olympic run at Paris 2024. The Philippine boxing authorities and the Olympic movement are discussing Pacquiao being allowed to compete at the XXXIII Olympiad.

Whether Buakaw remains part of those plans is up in the air, simply due to a lack of referencing by Pacquiao. Many see the announcement as being a publicity stunt. However, others believe Pacquiao and Buakaw will trade blows and won’t take it easy.

Pacquiao to return in 2024

Pacquiao is forever in the headlines and linked to getting back in the ring. That’s despite being officially retired since 2021. The eight-weight champion last fought in December 2022. He battered Korean combat YouTuber DK Yoo.

The victory is not ideal preparation for Pacquiao to face any of Mayweather, Khan, or Davis. If he is to be active over the next year, the veteran must be lining up some interim bouts to remain sharp.

Going up against big-name opponents, whether aged or not, is still no easy feat in your mid-forties. Then, competing against amateurs in Paris – some of whom could be 25 years your junior, would be a tall order for anyone without competitive action for three years.

Manny Pacquiao is a boxing god, and fans would love to see him back in the ring. For now, he has to take it one fight at a time.

